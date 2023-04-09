The Southern generals who stuck with the Union in the Civil War

The thing about plural vs. singular isn’t true, according to linguist Mark Liberman. But that’s not all: Lee’s cousin Samuel Phillips Lee, despite also being a native Virginian, was a Navy officer, and when the war broke out, he famously said, “When I find the word Virginia in my commission, I will join the Confederacy.” This cousin commanded several vessels and blockading squadrons, for the Union, throughout the war.
The “Lee hated slavery but had no choice” line is one of the last bits of Lost Cause apologia to linger in our collective historical memory. Although it’s true that most military officers from Southern states joined the Confederacy, it was by no means all of them. One historian found that fully 40 percent of Virginian military officers chose the Union. Another historian found that 44 of 126 Virginia-born U.S. Military Academy graduates remained loyal — about 35 percent.
Sunday is the anniversary of Lee’s 1865 surrender at Appomattox, so let’s take a look at some of the Southern generals and admirals who stuck with the United States of America in the Civil War. This list is not comprehensive: Other Union commanders had Southern ties, and all together, about 100,000 White Southerners are estimated to have fought for the Union.
Winfield Scott
Winfield Scott served in three American wars — the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War — the latter two as the commanding officer. He was the first Army officer to hold the rank of lieutenant general after George Washington, and he ran for president in 1852. (He lost to Franklin “Who?” Pierce.) He also participated in some dark moments in U.S. history, including the removal of the Cherokee and other Indigenous people along the Trail of Tears.
Born and raised in a Virginia plantation family, Scott also went to college in Virginia and started a law practice there before embarking on his military career. It was Scott who recommended Lee to Lincoln in the early days of the war but took up the command himself when Lee joined the other side. Due to poor health and Lincoln’s preference for another general, Scott didn’t command Union forces for long and was replaced. Ulysses S. Grant eventually used a strategy similar to Scott’s proposed “Anaconda Plan” to ride to victory.
David Farragut
Even if you have never heard of David Farragut or the namesake Farragut Square in Washington, you have probably heard his most famous saying: “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!”
Farragut was born in Tennessee and, as a member of the Navy since the age of 11, spent much of his life in Norfolk. He stuck with the Union and led the successful capture of New Orleans in 1862. During the Battle of Mobile Bay in 1864, when ships began retreating because of Confederate mines — then called “torpedoes” — Farragut famously urged his sailors forward to victory.
George Henry Thomas
When George Henry Thomas was a teenager in southern Virginia, he and his family were forced to run for their lives and hide in the woods from Nat Turner’s rebellion of enslaved people in 1831. Though many Southern enslavers responded to the rebellion by clamping down even harder on the enslaved, at least one of Thomas’s biographers thinks he had an almost opposite reaction, permanently turning against the myth of the “happy slave.”
Decades later, Thomas was a former U.S. Military Academy instructor and close friend of Lee’s when the war broke out. Many assumed he would join the Confederacy, but he didn’t. In fact, Thomas and the Union men he commanded ended up saving the day in a number of key battles. He even defeated a former student, the Confederate general John Bell Hood. Thomas paid a personal price for his loyalty: His Virginia family, including his sisters, reportedly never spoke to him again.
William Rufus Terrill
At the start of the Civil War, Military Academy graduate and Army captain William Rufus Terrill wrote to his secession-supporting Virginia family: “I am as I have ever been true to my oath, true to my country — and true to the flag that floats over, whose folds I should prefer to be my winding sheet rather than see the dissolution of this once glorious country.” A month after he was promoted to brigadier general in 1862, he was killed in action at the Battle of Perryville. Two of his three brothers also died during the war — fighting for the Confederacy.
Philip St. George Cooke
Philip St. George Cooke was a career Army officer and native Virginian who had to pick a side. “I owe Virginia little; my country much,” he wrote. Unfortunately, his son chose the Confederacy, causing a decades-long rift, as did his son-in-law, the famed Confederate J.E.B. Stuart, who was wounded in battle in 1864 and died a day later. Cooke commanded the cavalry in the Peninsula Campaign and is credited as the “father of the modern cavalry.”
Edmund Jackson Davis
Edmund Jackson Davis was born in Florida and moved to Texas with his family as a young man. He lived in Texas for the rest of his life, including during the Civil War, when he commanded Texas troops who stayed with the Union. As a Reconstruction-era governor, he supported civil rights for African Americans before being voted out in a possibly fraudulent election.
John Gibbon
John Gibbon was born in Philadelphia, but his family moved to North Carolina in his youth and became enslavers. Like Thomas, he graduated from the Military Academy and later returned as an instructor, being an expert in artillery.
Three of his brothers chose to fight for the Confederacy, but Gibbon did not. Instead, he commanded the fierce “Iron Brigade” at the battles of Second Bull Run, South Mountain, Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg, where his men bore the brunt of Pickett’s Charge, and where he was wounded. After recovering, he returned to fight in the battles of the Wilderness, Spotsylvania Court House, Cold Harbor and Petersburg, making him a kind of Civil War-era Forrest Gump, everywhere at all the big moments.
The biggest moment came on April 9, 1865, when Gibbon was among the commissioners at the Appomattox courthouse who accepted Lee’s surrender.