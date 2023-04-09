The Southern generals who stuck with the Union in the Civil War

At the start of the Civil War, Military Academy graduate and Army captain William Rufus Terrill wrote to his secession-supporting Virginia family: “I am as I have ever been true to my oath, true to my country — and true to the flag that floats over, whose folds I should prefer to be my winding sheet rather than see the dissolution of this once glorious country.” A month after he was promoted to brigadier general in 1862, he was killed in action at the Battle of Perryville. Two of his three brothers also died during the war — fighting for the Confederacy.