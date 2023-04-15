One of the earliest workplace shootings had an unlikely suspect: Prozac

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jerry Abramson was getting ready to go to work Monday morning when he learned of the mass killing at Old National Bank in Louisville. “Oh, no,” he thought. “Here we go again.” Abramson, whose friend was killed in this week’s rampage, had been Louisville’s mayor on another deadly day 34 years ago: the Standard Gravure killings, considered one of the first workplace mass killings in American history.

But while that 1989 attack focused attention on gun control, it also resulted in a court case that embroiled one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical companies — and pointed suspicion at a new “wonder drug” antidepressant.

It was called Prozac.

Prozac “was deemed highly beneficial and safe by a large constituency of psychiatrists and general physicians,” John Cornwell wrote in his 1996 book “The Power to Harm: Mind, Medicine, and Murder on Trial.” “The drug tended to tackle depression swiftly … and it was widely thought to produce fewer side effects than other antidepressants.”

In 1989, what side effects Joseph Wesbecker had experienced became the question.

Wesbecker began working as a pressman at Standard Gravure, a downtown Louisville printing plant, in 1971. He had enjoyed his job operating ink-running wheels, but in 1986 the company moved him to work on a mechanical folder, a role he said caused him great stress, the New York Times later reported. He became dissatisfied with his working conditions, especially after new owners acquired the business that same year.

Advertisement

Wesbecker, who was divorced twice, already had been seeing doctors since 1984 for deep depression, manic depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, according to a 1991 “60 Minutes” report. In 1987, Wesbecker filed a harassment complaint against Standard Gravure, alleging that the company was discriminating against him because of his psychological state, according to the Times. Hospital records indicated he was filled with rage and anger and was considered a danger to himself and others.

When bosses placed him on medical leave for his mental health issues, Wesbecker threatened violence against his fellow employees. Less than a month before the shooting, the 47-year-old was prescribed Prozac.

The pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. had introduced the drug, a class of antidepressant known as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), to the United States in January 1988, and it became the top-selling antidepressant within just two years. A Newsweek cover story in 1990 focused on “The Promise of Prozac,” heralding it as a “breakthrough drug for depression.”

Advertisement

Today, millions of people take the medication — including generically as fluoxetine — for beneficial treatment of depression, anxiety, panic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders and other conditions. But according to one employee at the Louisville printing plant, Wesbecker had problems with the drug.

“He said himself that it made him feel like he had bugs in his head,” Mike Campbell told a Louisville TV station of Wesbecker in 2019. “The Prozac exacerbated what was going on with him at that time. That was not a good drug for him.”

On the morning of Sept. 14, 1989, Wesbecker entered the Standard Gravure building with an assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In less than 30 minutes, he killed employees Richard Barger, Kenneth Fentress, William Ganote, James Husband, Sharon Needy, Paul Sallee, Lloyd White and James F. Wible Sr. He shot Campbell six times and wounded 11 other people, including Jacquie Miller, who was shot four times, and John Stein, who suffered permanent paralysis from a bullet to the head. The rampage concluded shortly after 9 a.m., when Wesbecker died by suicide.

Following the deadly attack, survivors and victims’ families filed a suit against Eli Lilly, alleging that Prozac contributed to Wesbecker’s massacre. The company, according to a CNN report, was aware of data as early as 1988 that showed 3.7 percent of patients on the drug attempted suicide — a rate 12 times higher than on four other commonly prescribed antidepressants — and an elevated number reported incidents of hostility.

Advertisement

That information, however, was not disclosed at the 1994 Kentucky trial, during which the plaintiffs argued the drug caused agitation in some people. The jury decided in favor of Eli Lilly.

The case highlighted “the gulf between authentic public health needs and the commercial goals of the pharmaceutical industry; the public’s right to know the unadorned truth about medication and the pharmaceutical industry’s tendency to hold selective information in the interest of corporate aims,” Cornwell wrote in his book.

Also not made public was the fact that the pharmaceutical company had secretly settled the case with plaintiffs, for $20 million, before jurors reached a verdict, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. The judge, upon learning of the agreement, later changed the ruling to show that the case had been settled out of court.

Advertisement

Another effect of the Standard Gravure shooting came later. Abramson, who had rushed from city hall to help carry stretchers of bleeding survivors from the press’s building, went on to become the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Haunted by the carnage he had witnessed, he used his position to lobby Congress to find common ground on gun control — helping deliver, in 1994, the passage of a ban on the sale of AK-47s and similar weapons.

“Mass shooting wasn’t even in my lexicon back then,” recalled Abramson, who went on to become lieutenant governor of Kentucky and an Obama White House official. “It was a wake-up call. No one ever thought anything like this could happen.”

He hoped Congress would make the assault-weapons ban permanent, to ensure that nothing like Standard Gravure would happen again, either.

Instead, 10 years later, Congress let the ban expire.

GiftOutline Gift Article