DeSantis campaign launch conjures blunders and disasters from past candidates

Gary Hart and ‘Monkey Business’ — 1988

The former senator from Colorado was a front-runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination. That was until allegations of an affair with Donna Rice, a pharmaceutical rep and aspiring model, pushed the married candidate to withdraw.

Acting on an anonymous tip, reporters from the Miami Herald had tracked a young woman to Hart’s Washington townhouse, where they spotted her entering but said they did not see her leave that night.

The story (“Miami Woman Is Linked to Hart”) set off a media frenzy that engulfed Hart’s presidential bid. It came just weeks after he had announced his candidacy — when he was faced with questions over alleged “womanizing.” “Follow me around … I’m serious. If anybody wants to put a tail on me, go ahead,” he was quoted as saying at the time. “They’d be very bored.”

