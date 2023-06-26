A chief justice didn’t recuse in a major case. This justice disagreed.

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For months, the Supreme Court has faced a steady drumbeat of reports about the justices’ potential conflicts of interest and other ethics issues. Despite increasing pressure to adopt a binding code of conduct, the justices have yet to show any cracks in their united front over their ethics practices. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But two decades ago, when the Supreme Court faced similar scrutiny, at least one justice — the late John Paul Stevens — disagreed with Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist’s decision not to recuse from a major case.

Stevens’ notes challenging Rehnquist’s decision were included in a newly released collection of thousands of pages of documents belonging to Stevens, the leader of the marble palace’s liberal wing and the third-longest-serving justice in history.

The documents, which The Post first reported on Monday, show just how deeply aware the Rehnquist court was of the appearance of impropriety and the public’s faith in the institution to resolve its high-profile ethical dilemmas. They also show just how quick many of the justices were to push back against ethics concerns.

And the documents provide rare insight into how the justices wrestled with these issues internally.

Stevens and the Rehnquists

On May 18, 1998, the Justice Department and 20 state attorneys general filed a major antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft, accusing the software giant of using a monopoly on the personal computer business to crush competitors.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson found Microsoft guilty of violating antitrust law nearly two years later, on April 3, 2000, and on June 7, 2000, ordered the company to split into two. Microsoft appealed the ruling to an appeals court, but the government was able to appeal it directly to the Supreme Court.

The case was now on its way to the Supreme Court — but there was just one problem: The chief justice’s son, James C. Rehnquist, was a partner at a law firm that was working on “private antitrust cases” for Microsoft, as Chief Justice Rehnquist later publicly wrote.

The question now was whether Rehnquist should recuse himself — an important decision because justices who recuse themselves from cases cannot be replaced, raising the risk of a 4-4 deadlock by an equally divided court.

Seven Supreme Court justices — including Rehnquist — had previously signed a 1993 statement outlining their recusal policy when a law firm representing one of the parties before the court also employed one of the justices’ relatives. The justices wrote that they would not recuse themselves from these types of cases unless the relative was lead counsel or the relative’s compensation would be “substantially” affected by the outcome.

Rehnquist ultimately decided that he would not disqualify himself from the case and explained his decision in a draft statement he sent to the justices on Sept. 20.

In his memo to the other justices, Rehnquist suggested that he was acutely aware of the weight of impartiality on the public consciousness — and that the court wasn’t operating in a vacuum.

“All of the usual kibitzers will be watching this case like a hawk, and I think full disclosure in advance may avoid some of the inevitable criticism,” the chief justice wrote.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor praised the chief’s decision. “Obviously the disqualification issue in this high profile case is one which makes it appropriate for you to explain your views,” O’Connor wrote. “You have appropriately explained those views and I agree with your conclusion.”

(Ginsburg died in 2020. O’Connor, 93, withdrew from public life in 2018.)

Stevens, on the other hand, had concerns with Rehnquist’s reasoning.

The justice, a former antitrust lawyer, thought “that if the Supreme Court did something substantive in this case, it could and very likely would have an impact on a private antitrust litigation that [Rehnquist’s] son was involved in,” a former Stevens clerk who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely explained.

Stevens underlined an argument by Rehnquist that said “it would be unreasonable and speculative” to conclude that the outcome of the Microsoft case “would have an impact” on his son’s interests.

Stevens wrote “WRONG” in the margin next to the underlined text and explained on the front page of the draft statement that the “Matters are intertwined.” (Many of Stevens’s notes throughout his papers are in capital letters.)

Rehnquist also wrote that the outcome of the Justice Department’s case against Microsoft “could potentially” affect Microsoft’s exposure to antitrust liability in other litigation. Stevens circled “could potentially” and wrote “WILL DEFINITELY AFFECT AND MAY CONTROL” in the margin.

Stevens believed that the appearance of a conflict of interest between the chief justice and his son should have been enough for Rehnquist to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s case against Microsoft, the clerk said. Stevens wrote, “APPEARANCE – !!!,” on the front page.

“It just pisses him off,” the clerk said of Stevens. “Justice Stevens is not an exclamatory guy. So he has three exclamation marks, it’s like, this is a no-brainer for him.”

“Clearly he thought that the chief justice should have recused himself,” the clerk continued. “Justice Stevens generally had a very low bar for recusal. He thought justices should recuse themselves aggressively.”

The Supreme Court ultimately declined to hear the case and sent it back to the federal appeals court, which reversed Jackson’s breakup order. The two parties later reached a settlement.

John Paul Stevens notes on Rehnquist recusal decision

It’s unclear whether Stevens raised these objections with Rehnquist. But the justices on the Roberts court appear to be aware of the 23-year-old Microsoft case; Rehnquist’s memo was one of just two Supreme Court documents cited in the court’s recent statement on ethics, which was signed by all nine justices this year.

Five years later, the Rehnquist court would find itself in the spotlight once again — this time because a justice went on a hunting trip with a government official who had a case pending before the court.

Stevens and Scalia

In 2004, weeks after the Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments on whether Vice President Dick Cheney should hand over documents related to his energy policy task force, Justice Antonin Scalia went on a duck hunting trip to Louisiana.

Scalia was joined by about a dozen other hunters, including Cheney, who traveled on a Gulfstream jet with Scalia, and a businessman who hosted the hunt.

Legal experts at the time told The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times that the revelation raised the appearance of impropriety and cast doubt on whether Scalia could be impartial. On Feb. 23, 2004, the Sierra Club, the environmental organization that sued for access to the energy task force’s records, asked Scalia to recuse himself from the case.

Scalia refused, drafted a 25-page “rough draft” explaining his rationale — longer and much more critical than the final version — and sent it to Stevens for his feedback.

The draft included a clause about recusals that is missing from the final version, with Scalia writing in the original draft that he “will have no hesitation” about recusing himself from cases in the future.

Scalia also wrote in the draft that descriptions from news outlets (including The Post) of Wallace Carline, the host of the Louisiana hunting trip, as “an energy company official,” “oil industrialist,” “oil company executive,” “oilman” and “energy industry executive” were “false.” In the final version of the recusal statement, Scalia said the descriptors were “misleading.”

The draft also referenced frequent invitations to fly with administration officials. The draft said that “Members of Congress and the Supreme Court are frequently invited to accompany Executive Branch officials on government planes.” The final version left out the reference to the justices, with Scalia writing that “Members of Congress and others are frequently invited to accompany Executive Branch officials on government planes, where space is available.”

Scalia rough draft of recusal decision

Nearly a decade later, Justice Samuel A. Alito would use Rehnquist and Scalia’s arguments to defend his decision not to recuse himself from cases before the court involving Paul Singer, a hedge fund billionaire.

Similar arguments

Alito came under fire last week for not disclosing free travel and lodging at a luxury fishing resort in Alaska paid for in July 2008 by Singer and conservative megadonor Robin Arkley II. (Arkley had also financed Scalia’s travel and lodging at another remote fishing lodge in Alaska in June 2005.)

Like Rehnquist, Alito argued that he “had no obligation to recuse” himself from the cases Singer was involved in because their relationship did not meet the “reasonable person” standard, he wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published hours before ProPublica’s report.

According to that standard, which is included in the court’s statement on ethics, “there is an appearance of impropriety when an unbiased and reasonable person who is aware of all relevant facts would doubt that the Justice could fairly discharge his or her duties.”

“No such person would think that my relationship with Mr. Singer meets that standard,” Alito wrote.

And like Scalia, Alito argued that the seat on Singer’s private jet would have otherwise remained “vacant” if he had not accepted the invitation.

The Sierra Club’s recusal motion against Scalia claimed the justice “accepted a sizable gift from a party in a pending case.” Scalia disputed this, writing that the trip on the jet wasn’t a gift because the flight “cost the government nothing, since space-available was the condition of our invitation.”

The revelations about Alito and Thomas have incensed Democrats and ethics experts. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) has promised to move forward with legislation that would impose binding ethics rules on the Supreme Court following Congress’s Fourth of July recess.

“If the Court won’t act, then Congress must,” Durbin said.

