New anti-drag laws mirror cross-dressing bans from the 1800s: ‘Déjà vu’

In the summer of 1897, police officers in California began searching for “a woman living in Stockton in the garb of a man.” For at least a month, detectives sought a “girl who roams in male attire” and lives on an ark, or a small boat, on McLeods Lake. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The police wanted to arrest this “strangest character,” as the San Francisco Call described, for cross-dressing, which, at the time there, was a crime.

The search ended on a Sunday night in August 1897, after police intercepted and arrested young adult Babe Bean, who was heading to a local church to listen to music, for “masquerading in male attire.”

States and local governments across the United States have used laws on sexuality to target queer and transgender people since the mid-1800s — a precedent, experts said, for the country’s recent spate of bans on drag shows. This year, at least six states passed laws to restrict drag shows, and at least eight more introduced similar laws.

Some bills seek to ban children from drag performances, block the shows from public venues or force local businesses that host drag events to register as “adult-oriented businesses.”

The laws from the 19th century and today, experts said, are similar in their language that gives police a wide berth in enforcement. Both eras’ laws built off model bills written by interest groups or other states. And both sets of laws spread rapidly across the nation.

The laws demonstrate “an effort by states to symbolically reaffirm traditional sex, gender and sexuality roles,” said William N. Eskridge, a law professor at Columbia University and author of “Gaylaw: Challenging the Apartheid of the Closet.”

The first cross-dressing law was passed in St. Louis in 1843, said Clare Sears, a sociology and sexuality studies professor at San Francisco State University, and dozens of cities soon followed in a “tidal wave” of similar laws.

Sears said the motivations behind the laws carry another similarity.

“The anti-cross-dressing laws were an attempt by a particular set of people, the White middle-class merchants, to seize and hold on to local government power,” Sears said. “It was a way for them to consolidate power by imposing the vision of what an orderly city life looks like. This has parallels with today.”

The stars of modern drag shows often are people from diverse backgrounds who identify as LGBTQ, and who may use the performances to “challenge conservative ideas of gender and sexuality, not to mention race and class, in a very public way,” Sears said.

The anti-cross-dressing laws, they said, were of various types. At the local government level, cross-dressing was embedded within broader “decency laws,” Sears explained, that “were initially concerned with making prostitution less visible.”

Masquerade laws, like the one Babe Bean was arrested under, criminalized appearing in public in another person’s attire for unlawful purposes. Such laws were created in response to illegal gambling saloon dealers who wore disguises to avoid identification by undercover police. Rather than passing explicit bans on cross-dressing, states used masquerade laws to justify arrests for cross-dressing.

Babe Bean, who in 1869 was born Elvira Mugarrieta and assigned female at birth, identified as a woman to the two detectives in 1897. Despite the long search and much-awaited arrest, police freed Bean after about an hour. Bean persuaded them that, despite their cross-dressing, there was no attempt to conspire to commit crime or deceit, Eskridge wrote in “Gaylaw.”

A few days after their arrest and release, Bean wrote their life story down for the Call, the local newspaper, noting that passing as a man to travel and to work was not a crime.

“I had always loved horses and rode frequently, always astride, as I found it the most convenient and comfortable by far,” Bean said. “I observed that I was always taken for a bay while in my ‘rather boyish riding habit.’”

But San Francisco in 1903 became the first city to enact an ordinance directed specifically at cross-dressing, Eskridge said, and as laws got stricter, Bean couldn’t safely switch between presenting as masculine or feminine in public. Bean lived the last three decades or so of their life as Jack Bee Garland, presenting as a man and working as a journalist and philanthropist.

Bean died, of peritonitis, in 1936. It was only during their autopsy that many people learned of Bean’s transition, Louis Sullivan wrote in his book “The Life of Jack Bee Garland.” The press disclosed Bean’s identity and bombarded Bean’s family and friends with questions.

“Whereas Babe Bean could dress as a male with little harassment in the 1890s Stockton,” Eskridge noted, Jack Garland felt compelled to live only presenting as a man in post-1900 San Francisco.

Kate Redburn, a legal historian at Columbia Law School, told The Post it “felt like déjà vu” when they learned of the drag show bans this year. But Redburn said they hoped a modern fight against drag restrictions might mirror what happened to the cross-dressing laws of the past, too.

“Similar bans on cross-dressing were invalidated by a wave of litigation brought by a variety of different kinds of gender nonconforming people, including people we would now call transgender,” they said. “We have dismantled these gender regulation tactics before, and we can do it again.”

