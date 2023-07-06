Willie Nelson got high on the roof — and other White House drug stories

Kimmel: Have you ever smoked at the White House?

Dogg: In the bathroom.

Kimmel: You did? In the White House.

Dogg: In the bathroom. Not in the White House — but in the bathroom. Because I said, “May I use the bathroom for a second?” And they said, “What are you going to do? No. 1 or No. 2?” I said, “No. 2.”

Kimmel: Who said this? The first lady?

Dogg: No. The CIA. Or the FBI. The alphabet boys. So I said, “Look, when I do the No. 2, I usually, you know, have a cigarette or I light something to get the aroma right.” They said, “You know what? You can light a piece of napkin.” I said, “I’ll do that.” And the napkin was this. [takes large drag from a blunt]

Kimmel: This is some story.