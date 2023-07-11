Navy identifies wreck of WWII aircraft carrier hit by kamikaze plane

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The big Japanese suicide plane had slipped unseen through the confusion of the battle and was headed straight for the American aircraft carrier USS Ommaney Bay. Even though the skipper of the “Big O,” Capt. Howard L. Young, had taken extra precautions and posted more lookouts to guard against kamikaze attacks, no one saw the incoming enemy until it was too late.

About 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, 1945, in the Sulu Sea off the Philippines, the Japanese plane crashed into the carrier and touched off an inferno of blazing gasoline, exploding bombs and warheads that claimed the lives of 95 Americans.

On Monday, the Naval History and Heritage Command at the Washington Navy Yard announced that the wreck of the Big O had been positively identified on the bottom — 78 years after its smoking hulk had been abandoned and purposely sunk by another American ship.

It is the latest in a series of recent discoveries, aided by technology, of sunken World War II warships.

Last year, the wreck of the destroyer USS Samuel B. Roberts was found in over 22,000 feet of water off the Philippine island of Samar.

Also last year, the remains of the Japanese ship, Montevideo Maru, were found in the South China Sea. It had been sunk in 1942 by an American submarine, whose crew did not know the Japanese ship was carrying more than 1,000 mostly Australian POWs.

“Ommaney Bay is the final resting place of American Sailors who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country,” the history command’s director, retired rear admiral Samuel J. Cox, said in a statement.

“This discovery allows the families of those lost some amount of closure and gives us all another chance to remember and honor their service to our nation,” he said.

The command’s Underwater Archaeology Branch used a combination of underwater survey and video information provided by Sea Scan Survey and DPT Scuba, two Australian diving firms, to positively identify the wreck.

Cox said in a telephone interview that wreckage had been spotted at the site and preliminarily examined several years ago.

“There’s no other escort carrier anywhere near there, so we were pretty sure that that’s what it was and where it was,” he said. “Then this latest group was able to get down there and find enough features so that there’s absolutely no doubt.”

Cox said the Ommaney Bay was an escort carrier, one of numerous smaller aircraft carriers the United States built. The ship had a crew of around 800 and carried 27 airplanes, according to the command.

The sinking came as the United States was in the process of retaking the Philippines from the Japanese, and the enemy was increasingly using deadly kamikaze, or suicide, planes that would crash into American ships to sink them.

Three weeks before its sinking, another kamikaze plane had just missed the Ommaney Bay. A wartime photograph shows the enemy aircraft on fire streaking over the deck.

This time the enemy plane struck home.

“It’s pretty horrific,” Cox said.

“Two bombs were released; one of them penetrated the flight deck and detonated below, setting off a series of explosions among the fully-gassed planes on the forward third of the hangar deck,” the history command says on its website.

“The second bomb passed through the hangar deck, ruptured the fire main on the second deck, and exploded near the starboard side,” the command says.

Some of the crew had been having a spaghetti dinner when the plane hit, historian William T. Y’Blood wrote in his 1987 book, “Little Giants: Escort Carriers Against Japan.”

One sailor was blown overboard.

“Sweeping over the forward part of the open bridge, the plane just missed [Captain] Young, his executive officer, and the air officer as they all ducked,” Y’Blood wrote. (Young, who was also a Navy pilot, had flown a plane that arrived at Pearl Harbor in the midst of the Japanese attack there in 1941.)

The kamikaze “sliced through the after part of the bridge, wiping out the signal bridge and its personnel, and collapsing the superstructure onto the flight deck,” Y’Blood wrote.

“The hangar was a shambles,” he wrote. “Planes had not yet been degassed for the night and were still carrying machine-gun ammunition. Several of the aircraft had been destroyed … and burning gas … had sprayed throughout the hangar.”

“In seconds the forward part of the hangar was ablaze and ammunition began to explode,” he recounted.

Other ships came alongside to help fight the fires, but had to retreat because the heat was too intense.

About 5:45 p.m. the crew began to abandon ship and enter the water. Young was the last to leave. Whaleboats sent out from other vessels began to pick up survivors.

Moments later, as the rescuers worked, “torpedoes stored in the aft end of the hangar blew up with a thunderous roar,” Y’Blood wrote. “The flight deck collapsed and … debris from the explosion rained down.”

Two rescue sailors were killed by falling debris in their boats.

After all survivors were brought to safety, and the crippled Ommaney Bay sat alone belching a column of smoke, a Navy admiral ordered the ship to be sunk.

“It was determined to be beyond salvaging,” Cox said. “And they didn’t want to take any chance of the Japanese getting a hold of it … There were ample examples during the war where we torpedoed our own ships.”

At about 8 p.m. the destroyer USS Burns fired a single torpedo.

“There was a brief flash that illuminated nearby ships,” Y’Blood wrote. “Then the ‘Big O’ sank, sizzling and gurgling, into the depths of the Sulu Sea.”

