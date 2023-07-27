He lost his best friend in WWII. A trailblazing hike helped him heal.

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

He wanted to “walk off the war,” so the 29-year-old crammed his rucksack with old military gear and headed south from his Pennsylvania home to a remote mountain in Georgia. It was April 4, 1948, and Earl Shaffer was about to attempt a feat that few people thought possible: Hiking the then-2,050-mile Appalachian Trail, all in one go.

As night fell and Shaffer approached the summit of Mount Oglethorpe — then the southern terminus of the A.T. — a biting wind cut through his clothes. He huddled in a lean-to near a fire tower. As night turned to day, he wasn’t thinking about how he’d soon make history. He was remembering the war, how he’d worked as a radio man setting up communications infrastructure on small islands across the South Pacific, and all that he’d lost.

Mostly, he was thinking of Walter. He and Walter Winemiller had grown up together and planned to hike the A.T. as a pair — but that was before Winemiller died fighting one of the fiercest battles of the war. He was 26.

“Now the time had come,” Shaffer wrote in his book, “Walking With Spring,” which is about his 1948 hike. “This was the threshold of my great adventure, long delayed by World War II and without my trail partner, who had been killed on Iwo Jima. Those four and a half years of Army service, more than half of it in combat areas of the Pacific, without furlough or even rest leave, had left me confused and depressed.”

Perhaps this trip, he thought, would be the answer.

But not many believed he could do it.

The group that oversaw the trail, now known as the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, in partnership with local trail clubs, certainly didn’t. While some had managed to walk the trail’s entire length over many years, it had never been done in a single season.

“The very idea of a thru-hike had seemed ludicrous and even vaguely suspicious to the leaders of the local trail clubs,” wrote Mills Kelly, a professor at George Mason University who studies in the A.T., in a 2020 issue of the Appalachia Journal. “ … Public skepticism of single-season AT journeys changed in 1948.”

Shaffer knew that much of the 11-year-old A.T. had fallen into disrepair during the war. In some places, it had disappeared altogether. Yet, his faith didn’t waver.

He was a lifelong bachelor, a quiet man who believed in jiu-jitsu-like exercises and clean living, who took a daily spoonful of vinegar, ate blackstrap molasses as an iron supplement and abstained from alcohol and cigarettes, who wrote poetry and shared his farm with a few goats and cats, and a small fleet of Volkswagen Microbuses he wanted to repair. He dabbled in beekeeping, antiques dealing and carpentry. But the trail was never far from his mind. Over and over, he felt called to it — volunteering to do trail maintenance, building shelters and lobbying for the congressional act that would eventually protect the pathway from development.

“He was a humble man,” said his nephew, Daniel Shaffer. “He was shy, but if you got him started talking about hiking and nature, he would enthusiastically go on for a nice period of conversation.”

Atop Mount Oglethorpe, Shaffer thought of Katahdin, 2,050 miles away. His rucksack was heavy. His gear was burdensome. But he planned to “walk with spring” — not stopping until he’d passed into Maine, proving that he could do the impossible.

“I looked at the battered sign for the last time while the shrill wind seemed to be saying, ‘Get moving, Ridgerunner,’” Shaffer wrote.

He took the first step forward.

‘The Crazy One’

He decided to call himself “The Crazy One.”

He wore his trusted bird shooter boots without socks — he was convinced they would cause blisters — and carried a compass and a few service station road maps, since his guidebooks hadn’t arrived in time. He also carried a spiral-bound journal that he called his “little black book,” where he jotted down poetry, wildlife observations, conversations with others and his daily annoyances.

Writing in blue or black ink and faded pencil, his handwriting is sweeping and spidery — a relic of past times that is often difficult to read and transcribe.

“Am very happy to be heading north again,” he wrote in one entry in his journal, which is available to the public in the Smithsonian’s digital archives. “ … Sang as I hiked, people must think I’m slap happy.”

Shaffer eventually donated his notebook and other belongings — pith helmet, cooking set, blue flannel shirt — to the Museum of American History just before his death from liver cancer in May 2002. They tell the story of a hike that defined the advent of thru-hiking in America — the dried Betty Crocker soups Shaffer ate for dinner, the pan-baked bread and raisins he snacked on. The Army surplus poncho he slept beneath, preferring it to his tent, which he mailed home a week into the trip.

His boots are so smelly, said Jane Rogers, an associate curator at the National Museum of American History, that the cabinet they are kept in is opened as little as possible.

“What you saw was what you got,” Rogers said of meeting Shaffer. “He went to war, had PTSD when he came back, didn’t know what he was doing, just floundered around. So he decided to go for a walk.”

On those star-splattered nights and sun-drenched afternoons on the trail, Shaffer thought often of his best friend and neighbor, Walter Winemiller.

His death haunted Shaffer.

“Before the war, there were two of us who trained together and we had our dreams, as many others have had, of hiking the AT some day,” he wrote in the Appalachian Trailway News in January 1949. “But Iwo Jima was the end of life’s trail for him, leaving me to travel alone.”

In the museum’s archives are many more boxes of Shaffer’s personal affects — dogtags, health records, letters, poetry, photos — that trace the outlines of his grief and the imprint of the war on his psyche. In one picture, tucked neatly in a binder, is a young Winemiller. He’s clean-shaven and uniformed; a white Marine Corps cap is perched atop his head. His gloved hands hold a rifle aloft in the air.

“Sometimes we would meet along the creek of a late evening and build a little fire, then sit by it and talk of woodcraft and outdoor travel,” Shaffer reminisced in one handwritten document, stored in the archives. “Alaska, Canada, South America, and other places were in our dreams, and we said that someday we would see them all. We never did mention the south sea islands, where we were destined to go.”

Soon enough, Shaffer had cut through nine states and was approaching the border of New York and Connecticut. It was now summertime, and he wrote to the conservancy that he was closing in on Mount Katahdin in Maine.

“An article had appeared in Appalachian Trailway News, written by editor Jean Stephenson and Conference Chairman Myron Avery, while I was en route,” Shaffer wrote in his book. “Explaining why such a trip was almost impossible.”

The group still didn’t believe him.

An endless trail

As the miles left on his “long cruise” — as Shaffer had nicknamed his thru-hike — dwindled, he began to dread the end.

After months of blisters and wet feet, of sore shoulders from carrying 40 pounds, of getting lost and waiting for the sun to break through the rain, hiking had come to feel like a more comfortable way of life. On the mountaintops, Shaffer felt inspired, as though he was admiring the handiwork of God.

Civilization, Shaffer thought, was a sham.

But the end inevitably got closer. Massachusetts passed, then Vermont and New Hampshire, and Shaffer was plunging into Maine.

Soon, it was Aug. 5, 1948, and he was at the base of Mount Katahdin. It had taken Shaffer 124 days to walk here from Georgia.

“Just take it slow and easy,” he told himself.

In the distance, he saw the jagged peaks of nearby mountains and blue lakes that reflected the sky — like “a giant mirror was broken over Katahdin and the lakes are the pieces,” Shaffer wrote in “Walking With Spring.”

The journey might have been ending, but there was so much that would come.

Shaffer would go on to repeatedly push the limits of what was possible. In 1965, he would reverse his journey, hiking from Maine to Georgia to become the first person to have completed the trail in both directions. In 1998, at 79, he’d become the oldest person to complete the A.T. — a record he held for six years, before an 81-year-old from North Carolina took the title in 2004.

His name would become synonymous with thru-hiking, and his legacy would inspire tens of thousands of people to attempt their own thru-hikes of the A.T.

Even after Shaffer had proven to the group that his hike was legitimate — showing them photos, letters and journal entries, offering firsthand testimonials from people he’d met along the way — Myron Avery, one of the trail’s founders, would continue to discourage others from attempting the same.

“Lest the difficulties be underestimated, there should be emphasized the fact that Mr. Shaffer had just returned from over four years in the Army, much of the time being in active outdoor service; that he was accustomed to sleeping out of doors; and to finding his way without maps or guides of any sort,” Avery wrote in a Nov. 34, 1948 memorandum.

One of the people who would be inspired was Shaffer’s great-niece, Jeni Payne, who was fascinated by the slide shows he would show her, with pictures of nature and observations of the trail. So far, Payne, 34, has hiked all of Georgia, North Carolina, West Virginia and Maryland — about 350 miles — with more states to come.

“He changed the way that we view being in nature and hiking and being able to walk to places,” Payne said. “I know for me — being a paramedic — turning off my cellphone and getting outside has helped me a lot. There’s a lot of things that I wish I could unsee or go back and not do. Hiking helped him, and that absolutely helps me.”

In 1948, as the top of Katahdin grew closer, Shaffer wished the trail would go on forever, the hike would never be over. But he took his final steps, reaching the weather-beaten sign that signaled the journey’s end.

And a new beginning.

