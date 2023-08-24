History’s most famous mug shots, with Trump set to join the lineup

Celebrity mug shots

Celebrity mug shots are a genre unto themselves, notable for providing that rare opportunity to see the rich and beautiful brought low. Many, like Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber, have chosen to smile for the police camera like it was paparazzi, but a few have become legendary — for their defiance, their infamy and their wretchedness.

When actress and activist Jane Fonda was arrested in Cleveland on trumped-up drug-smuggling charges in 1970, she raised up a defiant fist in her mug shot. The charges were soon dropped, and Fonda still sells merchandise such as mugs and T-shirts with the image on her personal website.

When football star and actor O.J. Simpson was arrested in Los Angeles in 1994, his mug shot immediately became one of the most notorious in history — and not just because of the seriousness of the murder charges against him. The next week, when Time magazine put the mug shot on its cover, it altered the image to make Simpson’s skin appear darker, causing an uproar for which it apologized.

Actor Nick Nolte’s frazzled appearance in this 2002 mug shot became the butt of late-night jokes for years, but for Nolte, it was a sign to seek help with his drug addiction. The morning of his arrest, Nolte took the street drug GHB, which he had been abusing for four years, before going to the gym, he wrote in his 2018 memoir. Later, he was pulled over by police after driving wildly down a highway and arrested.