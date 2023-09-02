Bill Richardson traveled the world and brought detained Americans home

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Osman Khan was a 24-year-old Floridian visiting his girlfriend’s family in Venezuela when he was detained at the country’s border with Colombia in January 2022. Accused of being a spy, he said he was electrocuted, waterboarded and tortured by Venezuelan intelligence officials. During a month of solitary confinement, he tried to take his own life.

Khan’s captors told him they wouldn’t negotiate directly with the U.S. government, so his family placed calls to Bill Richardson and his associate Mickey Bergman, who “opened dialogues,” Khan recalled in an interview The Washington Post.

“Out of desperation, my family got in contact with the Richardson Center,” Khan said, referring to the organization Richardson founded that works to free Americans detained abroad. His family was told that the Center would do whatever it could to get Khan home and started speaking with Caracas.

After a storied career as a lawmaker, governor and U.N. ambassador, Richardson, who died late Friday at 75, became something of a guru in the white-knuckle world of international hostage negotiations.

“It felt like a death in the family today,” Khan said from Orlando. “I’m torn apart.”

Richardson helped free hostages from Iran to Russia and Myanmar to Libya. The list included basketball player Brittney Griner, journalist Danny Fenster and U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, among many others.

It also included Khan, who, with the help of the State Department and the Richardson Center, was freed last October along with six others, in exchange for two relatives of President Nicolás Maduro jailed in the United States.

Matthew Heath, one of the six others freed alongside Khan and who also attempted to take his own life four months before he was released, said Richardson was a “beacon of hope” while he was in captivity.

“Long before the US government and Maduro were speaking, Gov. Richardson traveled to Caracas to negotiate my release,” Heath said in a statement to The Post. “His center provided hundreds and hundreds of hours of support to my family while I was in detention.”

Richardson’s work as a negotiator started unexpectedly in 1994, when he was on a visit to North Korea as a congressman. A U.S. Army helicopter was shot down while he was there after it veered over the country’s border, killing one American while another was taken into North Korean custody. Richardson had traveled to Pyongyang for nuclear weapons talks but became singularly focused on securing the pilot’s release and refused to leave until a deal was struck, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Tense negotiations over detained Americans could easily be derailed. In 1995, while trying to persuade Saddam Hussein to release two employees of an American defense contractor, Richardson crossed his legs. He’d unwittingly showed the Iraqi president the sole of his shoe, an insult in some Arab cultures. But Richardson persisted, and Hussein eventually granted a pardon. They also took a photograph.

“This picture is going to cost me some votes,” Richardson said at the time, The Post reported.

He wasn’t always negotiating with state entities. In 1996, Richardson helped free three hostages in Sudan who had been beaten and detained in a hut by Sudanese rebels.

Once he left office more than a decade ago, he became well-known among families of hostages when he founded the Richardson Center for Global Engagement.

In the years since, he at times clashed with government negotiators as he traveled to capitals with strained relationships with the United States. Soon before Fenster, the journalist, was released in late 2021, Richardson went to Myanmar, a trip critics said risked validating the military junta that had seized power through a coup and had been sanctioned by Western countries, including the U.S. government.

“I believe we have to engage our adversaries, no matter how different our philosophies are,” Richardson said at a news conference when Fenster returned.

In an interview with “60 Minutes” at the time, he said the U.S. government had asked him to hold off on negotiations.

“I wasn’t defying,” he said in that interview. “I just saw an opportunity, and I took it.”

In one of his final negotiations, Richardson helped broker the release of Griner, who said she was “grateful” for Richardson at the time.

Diane Foley, mother of James Foley, an American journalist publicly beheaded by Islamic State militants, said Richardson had the moral courage to broker deals with terrorists, criminals and governments hostile to the United States.

“He saw it as his patriotic duty,” said Foley, who is also the president of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which advocates for Americans wrongfully detained abroad. “He gave hope — if he and Mickey [Bergman] were on the case, you had hope as a family.”

But families whose loved ones are still abroad said they are now contending with one fewer person willing to fight to bring their relatives home.

Neda Sharghi’s brother Emad is currently being held in Iran. She said the death of Richardson has shocked those in the Bring our Families Home Campaign, a group composed of families who say their loved ones are wrongfully detained overseas. But Neda Sharghi hopes the Richardson Center will continue to work to free those imprisoned abroad.

“For families with loved ones wrongfully detained abroad, it’s a lonely world to begin with,” she said. “Now that Gov. Richardson is no longer here, that sense of loneliness is worsened.”