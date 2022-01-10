Help us identify members of Congress who enslaved people

(Washington Post illustration; Library of Congress)
On Monday, The Washington Post published the first comprehensive list of every member of the U.S. Congress who enslaved Black people.

The Post researched more than 5,500 members of Congress — every single member born before 1840 — and found more than 1,700 people who served in Congress and owned human beings at some point in their lives. In the early decades of America’s history as an independent country, more than half of all congressmen voting on the laws forming the country’s framework were enslavers.

To create the database, The Post reviewed 18th- and 19th-century census records and other documents, including wills, journal articles and plantation records. But we couldn’t reach a conclusion on 677 additional members of Congress. That’s where you come in.

We’re looking for documents that reveal whether these congressmen were slaveholders. Can you help?

How to help

You may already have records to share. Maybe you’ve done genealogical research on your family’s connection to one of the congressmen or to one of the people they enslaved. Maybe you wrote a thesis on one of these congressmen. Maybe you’re involved in your local historical society, which are often treasure troves of information about these bygone elected officials.

History teachers and professors: This could be the perfect assignment for your class. Encourage your students to go to their local historical society, courthouse, library, museum — wherever records can be found. Give extra credit for anyone who can find documents about any of the 677 congressmen in question. If you want to talk more about how this might work in your classroom, or you want the reporter to speak to your students about this project, get in touch.

Where to look for answers

Most of The Post’s database is based on the U.S. censuses from 1790 through 1860, so you aren’t likely to find new information in national census records.

There are a host of other records to look at: Wills are very useful, as are tax records, state and local residential records and information about plantations. You might also find mention of one of these men enslaving people in an academic journal article or old newspaper article.

Some advice: Geography is very important. Use a resource like the Congressional Biographical Directory to read about where a man lived at certain points in time. If, for example, you find a will of a Joseph Brown who lived in Fairfax County, Va., but you are researching a congressman with the same name who lived his whole life in Rappahannock County, you probably have the wrong Joseph Brown. Town names and borders change over time, but counties, with some exceptions, tend to be remarkably consistent.

How to send us what you find

Please send us your findings through this form. If your research informs our reporting, we’ll update The Post’s database and we will credit you for your work.

And please take your time filling out the form. Try to provide as much detail as possible along with links to documents. If you have any trouble uploading documents to the form, please send an email.

Our checklist of lawmakers still left to research, sorted by state:
Alabama ChevronUp
Franklin Welsh Bowdon
Frederick George Bromberg
Henry H. Chambers
Jeremiah Clemens
James Edward Cobb
Peter Myndert Dox
William Willis Garth
Joab Lawler
George Washington Owen
Philip Phillips
Thomas William Sadler
Charles Christopher Sheats
George Eliphaz Spencer
Joseph Wheeler
Thomas Williams
Arkansas ChevronUp
William Henderson Cate
Powell Clayton
Henry Wharton Conway
Lucien Coatsworth Gause
James Kimbrough Jones
Alexander McDonald
Benjamin Franklin Rice
James David Walker
Arizona ChevronUp
Granville Henderson Oury
Charles Debrille Poston
Hiram Sanford Stevens
California ChevronUp
John Chilton Burch
James William Denver
John Charles Frémont
George Hearst
Philemon Thomas Herbert
James Augustus Johnson
Milton Slocum Latham
Edward Colston Marshall
Joseph Walker McCorkle
Pleasant Britton Tully
Colorado ChevronUp
Hiram Pitt Bennet
Thomas Mead Bowen
Allen Alexander Bradford
Jerome Bunty Chaffee
George Miles Chilcott
Connecticut ChevronUp
Roger Sherman Baldwin
Thaddeus Betts
Samuel Whittlesey Dana
Henry Waggaman Edwards
Samuel Ingham
Ebenezer Jackson Jr.
Orange Merwin
John Milton Niles
Timothy Pitkin
Samuel Simons
Isaac Toucey
Delaware ChevronUp
Joshua Clayton
Thomas Cooper
Henry Latimer
Edward Livingston Martin
John Patten
Nathaniel Barratt Smithers
Samuel White
Jonathan Spencer Willis
North Dakota / South Dakota ChevronUp
John Blair Smith Todd
Florida ChevronUp
William Henry Brockenbrough
Robert Bullock
Charles Downing
Charles William Jones
Samuel Pasco
Georgia ChevronUp
Joel Abbott
Augustus Octavius Bacon
Middleton Pope Barrow
William Wyatt Bibb
Allen Daniel Candler
Jesse Franklin Cleveland
Robert William Everett
Thomas Flournoy Foster
James Gunn
Thomas C. Hackett
Nathaniel Job Hammond
Jabez Young Jackson
James Jackson
James Jones
Leonidas Felix Livingston
George Mathews
David Meriwether
William Wiseham Paine
William Pierce Price
Oliver Hillhouse Prince
Dennis Smelt
Josiah Tattnall
Thomas Telfair
Henry Gray Turner
Marshall Johnson Wellborn
Thomas Elisha Winn
Iowa ChevronUp
James Thorington
Idaho ChevronUp
George Ainslie
Jacob K. Shafer
George Laird Shoup
Illinois ChevronUp
David Jewett Baker
Alexander Campbell
Bernard Gregory Caulfield
Daniel Pope Cook
Stephen Augustus Hurlbut
Philip Sidney Post
James Hutchinson Woodworth
Indiana ChevronUp
George Hedford Dunn
William Hendricks
Tilghman Ashurst Howard
Jonathan Jennings
William Mitchell
Benjamin Parke
William Rockhill
Samuel Caldwell Sample
Oliver Hampton Smith
Waller Taylor
John Test
John Tipton
James Whitcomb
Kansas ChevronUp
Case Broderick
Robert Crozier
John Randolph Goodin
Thomas Jefferson Hudson
Harrison Kelley
John Martin
Horace Ladd Moore
Edmund Needham Morrill
John Grant Otis
John Wilkins Whitfield
Kentucky ChevronUp
John Young Brown
Aylette Buckner
George Alfred Caldwell
John William Caldwell
John Calhoon
William Wirt Culbertson
Thomas Terry Davis
Hugh Franklin Finley
Benjamin Edwards Grey
Joseph H. Hawkins
Benjamin Howard
James Johnson
James Proctor Knott
William Lindsay
Samuel McKee
Richard Hickman Menefee
Alexander Brooks Montgomery
Green Clay Smith
James Cresap Sprigg
Warner Lewis Underwood
Matthew Walton
Addison White
Frank Lane Wolford
Louisiana ChevronUp
Alexander Boarman
John Edward Bouligny
William Charles Cole Claiborne
George Eustis Jr.
James Biddle Eustis
Michael Hahn
John Spafford Harris
Carleton Hunt
Benjamin Franklin Jonas
Matthew Diamond Lagan
Edward Taylor Lewis
Allan Bowie Magruder
Thomas Bolling Robertson
Michel Vidal
Joseph Rodman West
Massachusetts ChevronUp
Francis Baylies
Shearjashub Bourne
Samuel Shepard Conner
Richard Cutts
Henry Alexander Scammell Dearborn
James Henry Duncan
Edward Everett
Richard Fletcher
Orin Fowler
Joseph Gowing Kendall
Enoch Lincoln
Elijah Hunt Mills
Maryland ChevronUp
William Julian Albert
John Brown
John M. S. Causin
Andrew Grant Chapman
William Hinson Cole
James William Denny
Alexander Evans
John Van Lear Findlay
Arthur Pue Gorman
John Henry
Fetter Schrier Hoblitzell
Hart Benton Holton
William Humphreys Jackson
John Pendleton Kennedy
John Bozman Kerr
William Kimmel
Cornelius Lawrence Ludlow Leary
Peter Little
Robert Nicols Martin
William Matthews
Henry May
Isaac McKim
Robert Milligan McLane
William Matthew Merrick
Nicholas Ruxton Moore
William Vans Murray
William James O’Brien
Joshua Seney
Charles S. Sewall
Samuel Smith
John Lewis Thomas Jr.
James Turner
Thomas Yates Walsh
John Wethered
William Pinkney Whyte
Maine ChevronUp
Elisha Hunt Allen
Joshua Herrick
Leonard Jarvis
Enoch Lincoln
Alfred Marshall
Amos Nourse
Gorham Parks
Benjamin Randall
John Ruggles
Albert Smith
Lorenzo De Medici Sweat
Michigan ChevronUp
Gabriel Richard
Missouri ChevronUp
David Hartley Armstrong
William Henry Ashley
David Barton
William Van Ness Bay
Richard Parks Bland
Robert Nall Bodine
Sempronius Hamilton Boyd
John Bullock Clark Jr.
Seth Wallace Cobb
Gustavus Adolphus Finkelnburg
Nicholas Ford
Benjamin Joseph Franklin
Robert Washington Fyan
John Blackwell Hale
William Henry Hatch
Edward Hempstead
John Edward Hutton
Edward Charles Kehr
John Russell Kelso
Samuel Knox
James Johnson Lindley
Charles Harley Mansur
James Henry McLean
John Miller
Carman Adam Newcomb
Mordecai Oliver
Isaac Charles Parker
John Guier Scott
Gustavus Sessinghaus
William Henry Stone
John Plank Tracey
Robert Patterson Clark Wilson
Mississippi ChevronUp
Walker Brooke
Powhatan Ellis
George Emrick Harris
Narsworthy Hunter
Seargent Smith Prentiss
Christopher Rankin
Patrick Watson Tompkins
Thomas Hill Williams
Montana ChevronUp
William Horace Clagett
William Wirt Dixon
North Carolina ChevronUp
Robert Franklin Armfield
Curtis Hooks Brogden
Thomas Lanier Clingman
John Thomas Deweese
James Graham
William Carter Love
Charles Washington McClammy
Duncan McFarlan
Alexander Mebane
William Montgomery
George Mumford
William Hardy Murfree
John Nichols
Robert Potter
Samuel Dinsmore Purviance
William McKendree Robbins
William Alexander Smith
William Franklin Strowd
Charles Randolph Thomas
Alfred Moore Waddell
Lewis Williams
Nebraska ChevronUp
Napoleon Bonaparte Giddings
Turner Mastin Marquett
Joseph Hopkins Millard
John Taffe
Frank Welch
New Hampshire ChevronUp
Silas Betton
Robert Burns
Samuel Cushman
Charles Cutts
Daniel Meserve Durell
Nehemiah Eastman
James Farrington
Joseph Hammons
Jonathan Harvey
Jared Perkins
Tristram Shaw
John Samuel Sherburne
Levi Woodbury
New Jersey ChevronUp
Ezra Baker
Ephraim Bateman
John Beatty
Thomas Bines
Elias Boudinot
George Cassedy
Lewis Condict
Silas Condit
Richard Matlack Cooper
James Cox
William Coxe Jr.
Franklin Davenport
Jonathan Dayton
Mahlon Dickerson
Philemon Dickerson
Philemon Dickinson
Joseph E. Edsall
Ebenezer Elmer
Jonathan Elmer
Thomas Dunn English
Richard Stockton Field
Samuel Fowler
Theodore Frelinghuysen
Daniel Garrison
William Helms
George Holcombe
Jacob Hufty
Thomas Hurst Hughes
James Henderson Imlay
James Gore King
Charles Kinsey
Littleton Kirkpatrick
Aaron Kitchell
John Lambert
Thomas Lee
John Linn
George Clifford Maxwell
John Patterson Bryan Maxwell
Joseph McIlvaine
James Morgan
James Mott
Thomas Newbold
William Paterson
Ferdinand Schureman Schenck
John Anderson Scudder
William Norton Shinn
Thomas Sinnickson
James Sloan
Isaac Smith
Samuel Swan
George Sykes
Hedge Thompson
John Renshaw Thomson
Mark Thomson
Ebenezer Tucker
Garret Dorset Wall
Thomas Ward
Isaac Wildrick
James Jefferson Wilson
New Mexico ChevronUp
Charles P. Clever
José Manuel Gallegos
Miguel Antonio Otero
Francisco Perea
Trinidad Romero
John Sebrie Watts
Richard Hanson Weightman
Nevada ChevronUp
John Cradlebaugh
James Graham Fair
William Morris Stewart
William Woodburn
Henry Gaither Worthington
New York ChevronUp
Judson Allen
Samuel George Andrews
William Babcock
Gamaliel Henry Barstow
Samuel Barton
George Monroe Beebe
Thomas Beekman
Bernard Blair
Harmanus Bleecker
David P. Brewster
Anson Brown
Rudolph Bunner
Martin Butterfield
Churchill Caldom Cambreleng
Samuel Chase
Timothy Childs
Archibald Smith Clarke
Charles Ezra Clarke
James Cochran
Thomas William Cumming
Edward Curtis
Francis Brockholst Cutting
Nicholas Bartlett Doe
Benjamin Ellicott
Chesselden Ellis
William Donnison Ford
Nicoll Fosdick
A. Lawrence Foster
Ransom Hooker Gillet
Charles Goodyear
Abraham Phineas Grant
Hiram Gray
Thomas Peabody Grosvenor
James Hawkes
Moses Hayden
Jerediah Horsford
Hezekiah Lord Hosmer
Jacob Houck Jr.
Thomas Y. Howe Jr.
Noadiah Johnson
Charles Johnston
Martin Kalbfleisch
Moss Kent
William Kirkpatrick
Gerrit Yates Lansing
John Laurance
Cornelius Van Wyck Lawrence
Sidney Lawrence
William Thomas Lawrence
Elias Warner Leavenworth
Arphaxed Loomis
Frederick William Lord
Joseph Stebbins Lyman
Richard Pratt Marvin
Josiah Masters
John Maynard
Charles McVean
James Monroe
Ely Moore
William Abbott Moseley
William Nelson
Archibald Campbell Niven
Samuel Partridge
John Paterson
William Patterson
William Paulding Jr.
Edmund Henry Pendleton
Eli Perry
Benjamin Pond
Jotham Post Jr.
Reuben Robie
Orville Robinson
Charles Herman Ruggles
John Russell
Lewis Selye
David Lowrey Seymour
Peter Sharpe
Socrates Norton Sherman
Nicholas Sickles
John Smith
William Stephens Smith
Nathan Soule
Elijah Spencer
James Bradley Spencer
George Anson Starkweather
Lemuel Stetson
Robert Smith Stevens
James Strong
Stephen Strong
Theron Rudd Strong
Frederick Augustus Tallmadge
George Taylor
Isaac Teller
Thomas Ash Tomlinson
Joel Turrill
Asher Tyler
Henry Vail
William Weightman Valk
Aaron Vanderpoel
Gulian Crommelin Verplanck
Peter Joseph Wagner
Hiram Walden
Horace Wheaton
Elias Whitmore
Eliphalet Wickes
Bradford Ripley Wood
Silas Wright Jr.
Ohio ChevronUp
John Alexander
Philemon Beecher
Ethan Allen Brown
Henry Brush
George Henry Busby
James Caldwell
Alexander Campbell
John Chaney
Thomas Corwin
Benjamin Sprague Cowen
William Creighton Jr.
John D. Cummins
Alexander Duncan
George Fries
John Hastings
Samuel Herrick
William W. Irvin
William Kennon Sr.
Joseph Kerr
Samson Mason
Jeremiah McLene
William McMillan
Jeremiah Morrow
William Patterson
Nathanael Greene Pendleton
Emery Davis Potter
Thomas Randolph Ross
Wilson Shannon
James Shields
Andrew Stuart
George Sweeny
Jonathan Taylor
John Inskeep Vanmeter
Samuel Finley Vinton
Oregon ChevronUp
James Henry Dickey Henderson
Pennsylvania ChevronUp
William Addams
David Bard
Stephen Barlow
Isaac Dutton Barnard
Richard Biddle
Henry Marie Brackenridge
George Burd
Jacob Miller Campbell
Cornelius Darragh
John Dick
John Findlay
Joseph Fornance
John Freedley
Amos Gustine
Francis Jacob Harper
Daniel Hiester
Enos Hook
John Westbrook Hornbeck
John M. Hyneman
William Jack
William Jones
Adam King
William Henry Kurtz
Owen D. Leib
Lewis Charles Levin
Alem Marr
Moses McClean
Charles McClure
Robert McCoy
Abraham Robinson McIlvaine
Daniel H. Miller
Henry Augustus Philip Muhlenberg
John Phillips
John Porter
Charles Manning Reed
John Robbins
Anthony Ellmaker Roberts
Thomas Jones Rogers
George Smith
John T. Smith
Samuel Smith
John Benton Sterigere
James S. Stevenson
John Stewart
Christian Markle Straub
John Tod
James Wilson
William Wilson
John Woods
John Wurts
Rhode Island ChevronUp
Henry Bowen Anthony
Job Durfee
John Brown Francis
Ray Greene
South Carolina ChevronUp
James Blair
Christopher Columbus Bowen
Samuel Dibble
John Hamilton Evins
Daniel Huger
John Hunter
Frederick Adolphus Sawyer
George Washington Shell
William Smith
William Loughton Smith
John Taylor
Samuel Wilds Trotti
William Woodward
Tennessee ChevronUp
Joseph Inslee Anderson
Julius W. Blackwell
Andrew Jackson Caldwell
George Washington Campbell
Lucien Bonaparte Chase
William Charles Cole Claiborne
Andrew Jackson Clements
William Cocke
Henry Cooper
Nicholas Nichols Cox
John Wesley Crockett
William Dickson
John B. Forester
Joseph Smith Fowler
Abraham Ellison Garrett
Meredith Poindexter Gentry
Henry Richard Gibson
Thomas K. Harris
Jacob C. Isacks
Francis Jones
David McKendree Key
John William Leftwich
John Randolph Neal
Joseph Hopkins Peyton
James Henry Randolph
Ebenezer J. Shields
Charles Bryson Simonton
James Israel Standifer
William Wirt Vaughan
Harvey Magee Watterson
James White
Joseph Lanier Williams
Hiram Casey Young
Texas ChevronUp
Lemuel Dale Evans
De Witt Clinton Giddings
Silas Hare
William Smith Herndon
William Pinkney McLean
James Francis Miller
Thomas Peck Ochiltree
Richardson Scurry
Utah ChevronUp
John Thomas Caine
George Quayle Cannon
John Fitch Kinney
Virginia ChevronUp
John Baker
George Craighead Cabell
John Claiborne
George William Crump
John Dawson
Thomas Evans
Abram Fulkerson
John Hall Fulton
Peterson Goodwyn
Samuel Griffin
Carter Bassett Harrison
Benjamin Stephen Hooper
Edward Brake Jackson
George Jackson
Charles Clement Johnston
John Warfield Johnston
Thomas Lewis
John Love
Elbert Sevier Martin
William Mason McCarty
William McCoy
Samuel McDowell Moore
John Morrow
Thomas Newton Jr.
John Paul
Paulus Powell
Campbell Slemp
John Smith
Alexander Smyth
John Stratton
John Walker
Alexander Wilson
Thomas Wilson
Robert Enoch Withers
Vermont ChevronUp
Daniel Azro Ashley Buck
William Chamberlain
Henry Fisk Janes
Samuel Shethar Phelps
Samuel Prentiss
Horatio Seymour
Washington ChevronUp
Selucius Garfielde
Wisconsin ChevronUp
John B. Macy
Henry Sterling Magoon
West Virginia ChevronUp
Henry Gassaway Davis
John James Davis
Thomas Beall Davis
Isaac Harding Duval
John Marshall Hagans
James Monroe Jackson
Peter Godwin Van Winkle
Wyoming ChevronUp
Stephen Wheeler Downey
Julie Zauzmer Weil covers D.C.'s local government. She has worked at The Post since 2013, including four years covering religion in America.