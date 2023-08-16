Searching for Maura

The Collection

Maura came to St. Louis from the Philippines to be put on display at the 1904 World’s Fair. Records suggest that, after her death, a Smithsonian anthropologist took part of her brain.

By
 and 
Ren Galeno

A woman lies in bed, turned away from the viewer, looking toward a window.

It would have been her first time seeing snow.

Nine windows in rows of three. The center window is illuminated. The others are darkened.
A tight perspective of a woman’s eye. She sweats, and looks directly at the viewer. Snow falls.
A scene of the World’s Fair in St. Louis. A monument stands tall in the center of a plaza, topped with a statue featuring cherubs and patterns, a globe and a portrayal of Lady Liberty. Other buildings and statues tower over the crowd of fairgoers.
Snow falling.

Nearly one month before, Maura had arrived in St. Louis, Missouri, from the Philippines.

She had come for the 1904 World’s Fair, a historic exhibition of U.S. expansionism and innovation.

But Maura wasn’t attending the fair.

Fairgoers in broad-brimmed hats, suits, neckties and dresses.
The backs of five fairgoers, standing side-by-side.
A tight perspective of the fairgoers’ wide eyes.
A close-up of two Filipino men’s eyes, brows furrowed.

She and her fellow Filipinos were there to be put on display.

Three Filipino men sat in a circle. One looks over his shoulder, toward the viewer.
Three fairgoers stand behind a fence, backs facing the viewer.
Maura sits on the ground overlooking a mountainscape, back toward the viewer. Below, a weaver works at a loom.

January 1904

There’s a lot we don’t know about Maura.

We couldn’t find any photos of her.

We don’t know who her family was.

A full-body portrait of Maura, face obscured. She has long, black hair, tattoos and wears a striped top (penet), skirt (eten), waist cloth (bakged) and necklaces (keke).

But here’s what we have learned:

She was born around 1886.

Based on her tattoos, an article in the St. Louis Republic said she was probably from a high-status family.

And we know she was from Suyoc, a mining community 200 miles north of Manila.

She was Kankanaey, an Indigenous Igorot group that lives in the Cordillera mountains of Luzon.

The term Igorot is used broadly to describe multiple ethnicities from this region.

Tight perspective of Maura’s eye.
Tight perspective of Maura’s tattooed arm.
Tight perspective of Maura’s bare feet.

When Maura was around 13, the Philippines became a U.S. territory after more than three centuries of Spanish colonial rule.

A three-year war for Philippine independence followed.

At least 220,000 Filipinos died.

A large warship overlooks other sinking ships. Smoke wafts from the waves.
A Filipino man carries buckets through a village. The buildings are crumbling and smoke wafts above the scene.
Filipino soldiers in uniforms and broad-brimmed hats sit side-by-side, facing the viewer.

After the United States claimed victory in 1902, William Howard Taft, then governor of the Philippines, was eager to use the World’s Fair to show off the new territory and justify the occupation.

A corner of a map, showing the Philippine Islands.

We don’t know what the Americans promised.

But they began recruiting Indigenous people from all over the Philippine Islands to travel to St. Louis.

A Filipino man looks at the viewer, brow furrowed. The shoulder of a man in uniform, facing the Filipino man, is in view.
Two Filipino men look at a man in uniform, shoulder barely visible in the frame.
The profile of a Filipino man, facing gesturing hands, whose owner is out of frame.

Maura, now about 18, was one of them.

A tight perspective of Maura’s eye, peering toward the viewer from behind a wooden post.
Maura, from behind, looks upon a group of two White Americans, dressed in uniform, and three Filipinos. One of the Americans shakes the hand of the Filipino man.
A silhouette of a ship at sea.

February 1904

In Manila, Maura and more than 230 other Filipinos from across the islands boarded the Shawmut, a commercial ship.

A crowd of Filipinos stand in front of a large ship. One American man stands almost out of view, looking on the scene.
A view from inside the ship, looking out a circular window. Through the window is the horizon and ocean.

For more than a month, they crossed the Pacific Ocean, packed together in the steerage quarters, seeing nothing but water on the horizon.

“In the ship we slept at night in different compartments.” — Kario, a man who was on the voyage, in a personal account he wrote sometime in the 1930s

People crowd in bunk beds aboard a ship. A small, circular window is shown toward the back of the scene.

“In the morning the Igorots danced on the deck to the outside of the ship with gongs.” — Kario

Two men, hunched over in profile, walk on the deck of a ship, playing gongs.

Some of the passengers were taking the journey for a new experience.

Men, women and children crowd together in ship bunks. In the foreground, two men converse with furrowed brows. Red blankets are draped over their shoulders.

But others didn’t know why they were on a boat to the United States.

“On the interior of the ship we had nothing to do except to stay. None of us knew why we were carried to America.” — Kario

March 1904

A tight perspective of a young boy under a red blanket.

When the ship arrived in Tacoma, Washington, they were greeted by hundreds of curious locals.

A group of people wrapped in red blankets stand on an otherwise empty port, in front of a large ship.
A large group of Americans, backs to the viewer, huddle in semicircle, looking at the group in blankets before them.
Tight perspective of a man’s eye.
Tight perspective of a two men’s faces, both in suits.
Tight perspective of a young boy’s face, eyes wide.
A view from outside a train window. The train car is crowded with many people. A young boy leans on the windowsill. A wide view shows a train entering a mountain pass. Steam billows from its engine.

They traveled by train from Tacoma to St. Louis for five days.

A tight perspective of a Maura’s eye with sweat running down her face.
A tight perspective of someone passing a plate of food to another passenger.
Two suit jackets fly out of a train window.

First it was unbearably hot.

A train car is crowded with passengers sweating from the heat. A woman is seen opening a window.
A tight perspective of a man’s face and shoulder. He is sweating, while gripping the shoulder of his long-sleeved suit jacket.
The same man holds his suit jacket in front of himself and another sweating man, also gripping his jacket shoulder.

The train operators sent a telegram:

“Chief of Igorrotes has just thrown his suit out the window. What shall we do?”

“Why did you not shut the windows?” officials responded.

Using a derogatory term, the train workers replied:

“Did shut window, but they broke out the glass. Head hunters are getting uneasy with the heat …”

Some of the train cars didn’t have heat as they passed through colder areas.

In those cars it was unbearably cold.

“In America the cold was so great that my body could not stand it.” — Kario

A group of women and child sit close together inside of a train car, gripping red blankets close to themselves.
Two Filipinos, wrapped in blankets, gaze up at the high ceiling of a train hall. A nondescript group of Americans is present in the background.

Upon arrival in St. Louis, a man named Ibag was rushed to nearby Mullanphy Hospital.

A tight perspective of a man coughing, hand to his chest.
A Filipino man, wearing a red blanket, shivers and clutches his chest as a White American man places a hand on his shoulder.
A row of three hospital windows floats above a grassy hillscape, shown in grayscale.

Within days, he and another man both died of pneumonia.

Fair officials expected more deaths.

They set aside a plot that could hold 40 graves in a cemetery across town.

The Suyoc group slept in bunk beds as the exhibits grew around them, a staged version of their own lives back in the Philippines.

Two Filipino women clutching bundles of material to construct their shelters.
Two Filipino men tie wood pieces together, which stand upright.
Two more Filipino men tie wood together to construct a roof.
A wide-angle perspective of two Filipino men pulling up the walls of huts from the ground, while two more men work in the background as rain falls.
A side view of Mullanphy Hospital. It has square windows, a brick exterior and a small cross sat atop its cupola.

April 1904

Pneumonia soon took hold of Maura too, and she was admitted to Mullanphy Hospital.

From above, a perspective of Maura curled up tensely in bed, gripping a red blanket around her body and over her face as another Filipino woman stands over her bed, looking down and gesturing with arms wide and tense.
Maura lays in bed in a large hospital room with many other empty beds. Two nurses speak in the foreground.

We can only speculate about her time there.

A tight perspective of Maura’s closed eye, brow furrowed. Sweat falls down her brow.
A tight perspective of Maura in profile, clutching her chest, mouth open and sweating.

But we know it began to snow, a rarity for April in St. Louis.

Maura lays in bed, arms crossed over her blanket. She is facing away from the viewer, watching the snow from the window.
Maura in bed facing away from the viewer. Her hair is down and her hands rest at her side. A nurse is in the foreground, almost out of frame.

The St. Louis Republic newspaper later reported that she shared her wish that her body be returned to the Philippines for burial.

Maura, in bed, reaching toward a window, now vaguely transparent. Outside the window snow falls, while the landscape transitions from a deep blue to a suggestion of green hills.

Maura died a few days before the fair began.

A hospital bed, now empty, in front of a window. A nurse stands above the bed, patting the sheets in place.
A small group of Filipinos surround a hut in the Philippine village, speaking to a White American man in a suit, who holds his hat to his side and gestures to the group before him.

Truman Hunt, the American assigned to the Igorot group, broke the news.

They mourned in a circle for hours.

A tight perspective of a woman’s face, teeth gritted and brows furrowed.
The same woman, on hands and knees, on the ground.
A group of Suyoc women surround one woman who is kneeled on the ground. They lean in toward her.

Newspapers fixated on their funerary customs.

A newspaper masthead reads, “St. Louis Daily Globe-Democrat. Friday Morning, April 22, 1904.”
A newspaper clipping reads, “Pagan funeral in St. Louis tomorrow. Weird ceremonies over remains of Filipino woman who died of pneumonia.”
The outside of the funeral home, a brick building with windows and a flat roof. A nondescript crowd is pictured in front of the building.
A tight perspective of three White Americans, eyes wide.

People from Maura’s community went to view her body at the funeral home.

A tight perspective of a hand reaching for Maura’s, which is near a red blanket.
A group of Filipinos stand around Maura’s body, which lays mostly covered by a red blanket, on an ornamented bed. Their heads are bowed.

A member of the Suyoc group said a blessing. But they weren’t allowed to carry out their traditional customs of preparing the body before burial.

A tight perspective of a Suyoc man wearing a necklace, a deep blue robe and a wrap on his head.

Hunt promised that her body would be returned to the Philippines.

Truman Hunt stands facing a Filipino woman, whose back is to the viewer. He holds his hat to his chest.

Down the street, the fair opened to the public.

Two fairgoers look up at something out of view.
A man in a suit and a bowler hat looks up at a large skeleton barely in view.
Three tight perspectives of spectators’ eyes looking up.
A drawn map of the Philippine villages with various buildings and markers, including Arrowhead Lake.

The 47-acre Philippine Exposition became one of its most popular exhibits,

particularly the Igorot Village.

The outside of a hut inside the Philippine village. It is a platformed wooden structure with a straw roof.
A Filipino woman walks around the Philippine village, in front of a wooden platform.
A carabao in front of huts inside the Philippine village.

Their daily chores became entertainment for the fairgoers.

A tight perspective of an old-fashioned camera, facing toward the viewer, draped with a blanket.
A White American man offers a pipe to a Filipino woman while a young boy watches. They sit on a bench, backs facing the viewer, while a large group of spectators stand in a crowd, around a camera, facing them.
The backs of two Filipino women, working, while a crowd of spectators watch. In front of them and facing the viewer is camera man, hand raised in the action of operating the camera.

The men from Suyoc demonstrated how they checked the quality of ore, first by licking it.

Visitors thought they could taste the metal’s qualities.

They were just removing the dirt to see it better.

A Filipino man holds up a piece of metal ore. Two spectators face him.

Fair officials pressured the Igorots to eat dogs several times a week for the crowds, even though they only did so on rare occasions back home.

Four Filipino men eat, their faces turned toward the viewer. A camera stands behind them, pointed directly at their backs.

That fueled a stereotype about Filipinos that lingers to this day.

A young Filipino boy stands, holding a stick and smiling, while a hunched over camera man points the camera straight at him.

They were called “savages” by fair officials and newspapers.

A mother holds her child, wiping his upper lip.
A mother looks at her child, who is tied to her back with a cloth, only eyes visible. Another child stands in front of her, tugging at her clothing.

Some Filipinos grew tired of it.

A Filipino teacher stands in front of a chalkboard, facing a small group of Filipinos sat at desks. Most in the group look down or away from the crowd of spectators in the background, watching.

Two Visayan women refused to attend the English school inside the fair, protesting how some Filipinos were showcased.

A clip of a newspaper headline from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reads, “Called ‘savages,’ now Visayan girls won’t go to school.” Below the headline is a photo of two Filipino women sat on wooden steps, facing the camera straight on. The caption reads Teresa and Maria Ramirez.

“All the Filipinos in our village are very angry to be called savages.” — Teresa Ramirez, in a letter printed in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Three tight perspectives of the backs of Filipinos.
Hrdlicka stands in front of empty panels, back to the viewer. Other than the panels, he’s surrounded in darkness.

Meanwhile, the head of physical anthropology at the Smithsonian Institution’s U.S. National Museum, Ales Hrdlicka, had been closely monitoring the fair.

A portrait of Ales Hrdlicka, hair slicked back, in a suit and bowtie.

Hrdlicka ranked people by race, believing White people to be superior.

He collected human body parts to research his now-debunked theories about the anatomical differences between races. He began what he called a “racial brain collection” for the Smithsonian.

He hoped he could take the brains of Indigenous people who died at the fair.

Four empty glass jars.

July 1904

Hrdlicka traveled to St. Louis and autopsied two Filipinos who had died.

We know from official Smithsonian documents that he took the cerebellum of a Suyoc Igorot, likely Maura, since she was the only known person from Suyoc who died while in St. Louis for the World’s Fair.

We don’t know what happened to the rest of the brain or why he only took the cerebellum.

From above, a medical cart with a bucket, towel and medical tongs. The top surface appears to be wet.

He also took the brain of an Igorot from Bontoc.

In September, fair officials mailed the museum the brains of two more Filipino people who had died.

The collection Hrdlicka started would grow to at least 268 brains, including 27 from Filipino people, some of which were collected by the U.S. Army stationed in the Philippines.

From above, an empty medical bed.

A global network of professors, researchers, doctors and Army surgeons collected the brains in autopsies and sent them to the National Museum.

Four of the brains were willingly donated to the collection by the donors themselves or their families. The others appeared to be taken without consent.

A filing cabinet with one open drawer, showing files full of cards.
A nondescript rectangle rests far in front of an open doorway, where a crowd of spectators stand, staring forward at the box.

In December 1904, a newspaper article said that people were visiting the funeral home to see Maura’s body.

Three tight perspectives on the spectators’ wide eyes.

But few people would know what Hrdlicka did until over 100 years later.

Janna, standing facing the viewer, looking out a window as snow falls outside.

April 2021

Janna Añonuevo Langholz found Maura’s story during a rare April snowstorm in St. Louis.

On the news, she heard that one of the last times St. Louis had seen snow that late was in 1904.

Her mind flashed to the World’s Fair.

Janna, back to the viewer, sat in front of a desk, hunched over a laptop.

As a Filipino American activist and artist born in 1988 on the historical site of the World’s Fair, she had always known the history of the Philippine Exposition.

But she wondered what the Filipinos back then had thought of the snow.

Looking through newspaper archives, she realized it had been 117 years since Maura died.

Two tight perspectives of Janna’s eyes. In the first, they are wide. In the second, they are furrowed.

Inspired by Maura’s story, she began to document life in the villages on a website: “1,200 Lives and Deaths at the World’s Fair.”

A rectangle composed of smaller rectangles, in rows of five. The smaller rectangles are either gray with a small portrait, or blue with a question mark.
Janna kneels on a bed of grass, head bowed, eyes closed and hands clasped in her lap. A white flower is laid before her.

She started leading tours of the neighborhood that was once the site of the Philippine villages.

Janna stands in park with a “Philippine Village Historical Site, St. Louis, Missouri” held in front of her chest. A couple stands before her.
A woman stands over a small red flag placed in the grass, gesturing with head bowed and arms up. Two people stand beside her, heads bowed and hands clasped.

And she raised money to put headstones on the unmarked graves of the Filipinos.

A tight perspective of four red flags placed in grass.

She searched for Maura’s burial place.

A side profile of Janna typing on her laptop, brows furrowed.

Janna found an old Smithsonian report that showed Hrdlicka had taken the cerebellum of a Suyoc Igorot’s brain to the Smithsonian.

Her heart sank.

Janna sat in front of a laptop, hands clasped below her chin, elbows resting on the desk before her. The only light in the scene comes from her laptop.

Documents from the Smithsonian never listed Maura’s name. The autopsy date differs in two records and a note said the cerebellum came from a male. But Janna was sure.

“Since Maura was the only person from Suyoc that died, I know that’s her.” — Janna Añonuevo Langholz, in an interview with The Washington Post

Most available records supported her conclusion.

Outraged, and hoping to see it returned, she began discussions with the Smithsonian. The brain collection was now managed by the National Museum of Natural History.

A tight perspective of Janna sat in front of her laptop. Her eyes are wide, mouth downturned, and her right hand grasps for a silver necklace around her neck that reads “Maura.”

An official eventually told her that the cerebellum had probably been cremated sometime between 1908 and the 1950s.

Smithsonian documents listed at least eight other brains as “Condemned & Destroyed.” Most were marked as “desiccated,” or dried up.

Janna asked where the cerebellum was cremated so she could visit the site, but the Smithsonian couldn’t provide a location.

The Smithsonian later told The Post that it could not verify the identity of the person whose cerebellum was taken.

Janna sits cross-legged in a patch of grass, back to the viewer. Leaves blow in the wind around her.

Exhausted, she traveled to the Philippines to visit family in January 2023.

Janna’s chair, empty, pushed into her empty desk. The desk is in front of a window.

This time, Maura found her.

Six wooden caskets line a dock. Two workers carry one up a ramp.

Janna’s work prompted The Post to investigate the Smithsonian’s human remains.

The Post spent a year looking into the brain collection, Hrdlicka’s network and Maura’s story. While reporting this project, we were in touch with Janna.

Searching through old archives, we found Maura’s death certificate and a newspaper article about her body being shipped to the Philippines.

The article stated that the year after Maura’s death, a Filipino man petitioned to have his brother’s body returned.

As a result, at least six bodies would eventually be sent back to the Philippines by ship.

One was Maura’s.

A wooden casket from above.

March 2023

We emailed Janna to tell her the news.

A tight perspective of Janna. She holds one hand in front of her mouth, and in the other, a phone.

Janna happened to be traveling to Maura’s home province that morning.

Janna sits in the window seat of a bus. She shows her phone to the person next to her.

Her family urged her to visit the Suyoc community.

Janna, in a taxi, looks out the window and toward the viewer.
Janna stands shaking hands with an older man in front of a house nestled into green hills.

She looked for the descendants of the people she had come to know from her research.

They talked about Maura, speaking a mix of Tagalog, Ilocano and Kankanaey.

Janna and an older man sit at a table in front of a window and are speaking. Her hand is held to her chest.
Janna sits, back to the viewer, looking out over a hillscape.

In Suyoc, overlooking the hills where Maura once lived, Janna stopped to honor her.

The search for Maura’s burial site continues in the Philippines.

Residents of Suyoc are hoping to build a memorial in her honor.

Janna is seeking resolution for the three other brains taken from Filipinos during the 1904 World’s Fair.

Months after reporting on this story began, the Smithsonian contacted the embassy of the Philippines to inform it of the human remains in the Smithsonian’s possession.

The secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie G. Bunch III, apologized for the way the institution collected many of its human remains in the past, and said it was his goal to return as many as possible.

As of August 2023, the Smithsonian has repatriated a total of four brains from what Hrdlicka called his “racial brain collection.”

The other 255 brains remain in museum storage.

255 abstract human figures, organized in 25 rows, each with varying numbers of figures.
About The Collection

A Washington Post investigative series on human brains and other body parts held by the Smithsonian.

Have a tip or story idea about the collection? Email our team at thecollection@washpost.com.

Methodology

To accurately reflect the racism that was common at the time in newspaper articles and official documents, The Post chose to show original records that contain language considered offensive by modern standards.

Kario and Teresa Ramirez’s accounts were originally published in English, and the telegram exchanges were most likely communicated in American Morse code.

About this story

To see photographs, newspaper clippings and other source material that informed this story, read How The Post reported Maura’s story.

Illustrations by Ren Galeno, a visual artist from Davao City, Philippines.

“Pagan Funeral in St. Louis To-Morrow” was published in the St. Louis Daily Globe-Democrat on April 22, 1904. “Called ‘Savages,’ Now Visayan Girls Won’t Go to School” was published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 1904.