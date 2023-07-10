Did you miss Picasso’s party of the century? History may repeat itself.
8 stunning stories from the past that resonate today
Marx said it repeats itself; Twain (supposedly) said it rhymes; King said we’re made by it; and more than a few people have said it’s one damn thing after another. But whatever your view of history, it’s clear that it’s got its fingerprints all over everything happening in our world today.
As novel and unfamiliar as our current events may feel, there’s almost always a historical analog to help us make sense of them. A Republican congressman “embellished” his résumé? So did one in the 1950s. The Roe v. Wade ruling got leaked to the media? So did the original one. Statues depicting enslavers are being removed from the Capitol? So was a statue of George Washington in a toga. New laws are banning drag shows? Old ones banning cross-dressing looked almost identical.
Here at Retropolis, we’re always reexamining history — to tell it more accurately where it’s previously been distorted by racism, sexism or a lack of perspective; to help us understand the present; and to unearth forgotten old stories that are revealing, surprising, appalling or just plain weird. We hope you enjoy a few of them here.
1948
Before Bannon, ‘Hollywood Ten’ were jailed for contempt of Congress
Stephen K. Bannon could become one of the first people sent to jail for contempt of Congress since the “Hollywood Ten” in 1948.
A federal jury in D.C. convicted the former White House chief strategist last summer on two charges of refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump. He was sentenced to four months in prison, though he’s appealed the conviction.
Contempt of Congress is rarely prosecuted and even more rarely leads to jail time. Among the last people to be locked up for it were the 10 men known as the “Hollywood Ten” — movie writers, directors and producers who refused to tell the controversial House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) whether they were Communists.
2100 B.C.
The long and gruesome history of people trying to live forever
The Renaissance philosopher Montaigne quipped that “death has us by the scruff of the neck at every moment.” He could have added: until, finally, it strangles us. But what if we knew how to escape death’s chokehold? What if we could avoid death and live forever?
Immortality might seem like the stuff of science fiction, yet it’s increasingly becoming the focus of real science. In 2013, Google launched Calico, a biotech firm whose objective is to “solve” death. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, meanwhile, has pledged to “fight” death. And in 2021, it was reported Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos had invested in Altos Labs, a company that plans to “rejuvenate” cells in order to “reverse disease.” (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
From Silicon Valley to Cambridge, England, scientists are writing the latest chapter in the tortuous history of our quest for eternal life. It’s a history that goes back a long way.
1941
How Pearl Harbor forced the world’s first around-the-world commercial flight
Jack Poindexter walked briskly into the Liberty House department store on King Street in downtown Honolulu. It was Dec. 2, 1941, and palm trees swayed to the gentle rhythm of the trade winds that sunny Tuesday morning.
The chief flight radio officer on Pan Am Flight NC18602 needed a spare shirt. He had left California unexpectedly the day before as a stand-in for an ill radio man onboard the Pacific Clipper, a large flying boat — essentially a seaplane on steroids.
Poindexter had no clean clothes for the flight, which still had to make another stop in Auckland, New Zealand, and was not scheduled to return to San Francisco until Dec. 10. He had only a few dollars in his wallet, so this extra shirt was going to have to last him until then. Little did he know it would be the only change of clothing he would have for more than a month.
1891
When divorce was widely banned, desperate women went to South Dakota
Dark clouds and pouring rain greeted the steam train as it chugged to a stop in Sioux Falls, S.D., on June 1, 1891. Accompanied by her maid and private secretary, a smartly dressed woman of obvious high standing descended from the plush first-class rail car and took stock of the small city before her on the banks of the Big Sioux River.
The entourage, which also included her dog, Tweedles, then climbed into a horse-drawn carriage and rode to the well-appointed Cataract Hotel. This oasis of opulence on what was then the edge of the American frontier would be their home for the next three months.
The woman — 37-year-old Baroness Margaret Laura Astor De Stuers, known as Maggie since childhood — had undertaken this four-day trek from the East Coast so she could establish legal residency in Sioux Falls. While this was the end of her 1,500-mile rail trip, it was only the beginning of the New York City socialite’s journey to find personal independence and a new life.
1922
When Picasso partied with Joyce and Stravinsky, things got surreal
So Marcel Proust, Pablo Picasso, Igor Stravinsky and James Joyce walk into a room.
The punchline? This gathering really took place a century ago, in what was called the “soiree of the century.” And what unfolded was straight out of a Wes Anderson movie.
The scene was 1922 Paris, and the “City of Lights” shone brighter than ever. Harrowing memories of the First World War were slipping into the past. A new epoch had commenced: the Roaring Twenties, or crazy years, as the French call them. Partying was no longer merely a form of recreation; it was now a way of life.
1921
A century ago, polio struck a handsome young politician — and forged one of the country’s greatest presidents
On the morning of Aug. 11, 1921, Franklin D. Roosevelt got out of bed and tried to make it to the bathroom in the summer house on Campobello Island, off the coast of Maine, where he and his family had vacationed since he was a child.
He had felt sick the day before. After hours of sailing and swimming, his legs began to ache. He developed an uncontrollable shiver and had gone to bed early. Now, he was worse. He had a fever of 102, and as he struggled across the hall, his left leg gave way beneath him.
It was a transformative moment in American history, and the start of the “central event” in the life of one of the country’s greatest presidents, historian Hugh Gregory Gallagher has written.
1936
The U.S. is getting hotter. But the heat wave of 1936 was worse.
Abandoned vehicles sinking into scorching-hot orange silt. Fields of dying crops. Ghost towns cowering under black clouds of dust.
The killer U.S. heat wave of 1936 spread as far north as Canada, led to the heat-related deaths of an estimated 5,000 people, sent thermometers to a record 121 degrees Fahrenheit in Steele, N.D., and made that July the warmest month ever recorded in the United States.
The country and much of the world experienced a brutal heat wave last summer. Britain had its hottest day on record, with temperatures hitting 104 degrees at London Heathrow Airport. Much of central Asia was 20 degrees hotter than normal. And in the United States, more than 100 million Americans were under National Weather Service heat advisories or warnings a day after triple-digit temperatures stretched from Texas to North Dakota.
1959
Ole Miss yearbooks appear to mock lynching victims
Mack Charles Parker was pulled from his jail cell in Poplarville, Miss., by a gang of White men on April 25, 1959. The 23-year-old Black army veteran had been awaiting trial for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a White woman. The men beat him bloody, forced him into a car and drove to the Louisiana border, where they shot him to death. Then they dumped his body, weighted down with chains, in a nearby river.
A year later, at the other end of the state, Parker’s name appeared in the University of Mississippi yearbook, listed as a senior majoring in education. Next to his name was a strange photo of what appears to be a stone or papier-mâché head.
Parker was never a student there; Black students were not permitted. His name and the image appear to have been a prank or joke mocking a victim of racist terror.