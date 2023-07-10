Retropolis Did you miss Picasso’s party of the century? History may repeat itself. 8 stunning stories from the past that resonate today Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Marx said it repeats itself; Twain (supposedly) said it rhymes; King said we’re made by it; and more than a few people have said it’s one damn thing after another. But whatever your view of history, it’s clear that it’s got its fingerprints all over everything happening in our world today.

As novel and unfamiliar as our current events may feel, there’s almost always a historical analog to help us make sense of them. A Republican congressman “embellished” his résumé? So did one in the 1950s. The Roe v. Wade ruling got leaked to the media? So did the original one. Statues depicting enslavers are being removed from the Capitol? So was a statue of George Washington in a toga. New laws are banning drag shows? Old ones banning cross-dressing looked almost identical.

Here at Retropolis, we’re always reexamining history — to tell it more accurately where it’s previously been distorted by racism, sexism or a lack of perspective; to help us understand the present; and to unearth forgotten old stories that are revealing, surprising, appalling or just plain weird. We hope you enjoy a few of them here.