How The Post reported Maura’s story

It is difficult to report on events that took place more than 100 years ago. Records are sometimes incomplete or conflict with newspaper accounts from the time. And there is no one left alive to tell us what really happened.

That is what we had to grapple with as we set out to show how one of the foremost anthropologists at the time — Ales Hrdlicka, of the Smithsonian’s U.S. National Museum — obtained remains for his “racial brain collection” from four Filipinos who had died in St. Louis while at the 1904 World’s Fair.

We came upon the story in 2022, when a Missouri artist named Janna Añonuevo Langholz concluded that a cerebellum in the collection probably belonged to Maura, an 18-year old woman from Suyoc, a community 200 miles north of Manila.

Her research inspired us to launch a year-long investigation into Hrdlicka’s brain collection and the tens of thousands of other human remains still held by the Smithsonian. Many of the brains he collected were from Black and Indigenous people, and other people of color. We wanted to tell the stories of the Filipinos who came to the World’s Fair to be put on display in a human exhibit — and those who became part of a museum’s brain collection after they died.

Our reporting took us to archives in more than a dozen cities, including Manila, Washington, and St. Louis. We reviewed thousands of records, including Smithsonian inventories, death certificates, personal and professional correspondence, newspaper articles, academic studies and historical photographs.

Members of the Suyoc group in front of a stilt house in the Philippine Exposition at the 1904 World’s Fair. (Jessie Tarbox Beals/Louisiana Purchase Exhibition/Schlesinger Library/Harvard Radcliffe Institute) (Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post)

Because the Smithsonian documents do not include Maura’s name, we cannot definitively say that the cerebellum that Hrdlicka took was hers. But we found several pieces of evidence strongly indicating that to be the case, along with other documents about Maura and her journey from the Philippines to the World’s Fair.

(Ren Galeno for The Washington Post) Read More Maura came to St. Louis from the Philippines to be put on display at the 1904 World’s Fair. Records suggest that, after her death, a Smithsonian anthropologist took part of her brain. Read Searching for Maura and Paghahanap kay Maura.

To help tell the story, we turned to Ren Galeno, an artist from Davao City in the Philippines, to create an illustrated narrative. This allowed us to share our reporting while being clear with readers about the questions we could not answer. We were able to visually reconstruct for our readers moments that were not heavily documented, including the lives of the Filipinos before they came to St. Louis and the trip Hrdlicka took to the city to collect brains for the Smithsonian.

This format also allowed us to question the assumptions and prejudices in historical accounts. In her illustrations, Galeno turns the gaze of historical photographs back onto the photographer, imagining the crowds beyond the frame. Her illustrations help us see the story through the eyes of Filipinos like Maura, rather than the fairgoers or anthropologists who saw the Filipinos as “savages” or “specimens.”

A White man lights a cigar for a Filipino woman while a young boy watches at the World’s Fair. (Rare Book and Special Collections, Library of Congress)

(Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post)

Every panel is an artist’s approximation of history, but each is based on painstaking research. We used archival photos from the era and interviews with experts to re-create how places and people most likely appeared. Since we have no photograph of Maura, we relied on a newspaper description of her hair and tattoos and photos of other women from Suyoc close to her age to render her image.

Tugmina, a Suyoc woman from the Philippines, in a traditional dress and jewelry at the World’s Fair. She was one of the relatives of Antonio S. Buangan, a retired geologist who published research on the Suyoc group at the World's Fair in 2004. (Jessie Tarbox Beals/Louisiana Purchase Exhibition/Schlesinger Library/Harvard Radcliffe Institute) (Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post) Demeyna, another Suyoc woman, shows tattoos on her arms at the World’s Fair. (Jessie Tarbox Beals/Louisiana Purchase Exhibition/Schlesinger Library/Harvard Radcliffe Institute)

To investigate Langholz’s assertion that the cerebellum belonged to Maura, we started with the Smithsonian’s “accession card,” a document created for every item added to a museum collection. The card noted that Hrdlicka had performed an autopsy on a “Suyac Igorrote” in July 1904, referring to the Indigenous Filipinos who lived in Suyoc. We also found a letter in the Smithsonian Institution Archives in which Hrdlicka described taking the brains of two Igorot people in autopsies in St. Louis that summer.

The Smithsonian files an “accession card” with every item within its collections. This one accompanied the cerebellum that is probably Maura’s. (Smithsonian Institution Archives)

Based on the accession card, we tried to identify the Igorot people from Suyoc who died at the fair. We found no official list of the deceased. Because newspaper reports on individual deaths were often inaccurate or incomplete, we began compiling a list of all Filipinos who died in St. Louis in 1904.

Using microfilm from the Missouri State Archives that has been posted on genealogy sites, we looked through hundreds of death certificates and the St. Louis death registry. We compared our list with official fair documents and correspondence, as well as research by Antonio S. Buangan, whose relatives were exhibited at the fair. In 2004, Buangan published his decade-long study of the Suyoc group that traveled to St. Louis in the journal Philippine Studies.

To identify individuals, Buangan reviewed the passenger list on the ship that brought the Filipinos to the United States, an official list of awards granted to participants at the fair and an oral history of the fair compiled by his aunt, Pacita Betuagan Awisan. The Suyoc group was small and close-knit, made up of some 25 individuals, many of them related. The Post’s research revealed that Maura was the only known person from Suyoc to die at the fair, and Buangan agreed.

Another record, however, raises questions about the identity of the person whose cerebellum was removed.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Natural History Museum officials told Langholz, the Missouri artist, about a record that noted the cerebellum came from a male. Our research found no men from Suyoc who died at the fair. The same record also indicated the body had been embalmed for four months. That time frame corresponds with about how long Maura’s embalmed body had been left in a funeral home in St. Louis after she died in April, according to several newspaper articles at the time.

Museum officials denied The Post’s request to view the record, but told The Post that the format differed from documents for the other three brains from the fair. Officials said the handwriting indicates it may have been written later.

We also found a 1905 letter from a World’s Fair official to the Bureau of Insular Affairs, a division of what was then called the War Department, confirming the names of three Filipinos whose bodies had been embalmed at the local funeral home: Maura, who was from Suyoc, and two men, Mariano Virlano and Suyon. Neither of the men appeared on lists that identified people from Suyoc at the fair. According to their death certificates, both men died later, in May and July.

Ultimately, the Smithsonian told The Post that it could not verify the identity of the person whose cerebellum was taken.

To understand the journey that Maura and the other Filipinos took to St. Louis, we drew upon a firsthand account from a man named Kario. We know he traveled on the same ship as Maura because both of their names are listed on the passenger manifest. In the 1930s, Fletcher Gardner, a military surgeon based in Mindoro, Philippines, published Kario’s story.

The group’s entire journey on the Shawmut and by train was extensively documented in newspapers. A St. Louis Republic article told how Filipinos threw articles of clothing out the window of the train and included language from a telegram that we incorporated into our story.

A St. Louis Republic article published before the 1904 World’s Fair highlights part of the journey the Filipinos took to get there. (St. Louis Republic, March 25, 1904) (Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post)

The fair was heavily photographed, and images from the opening day ceremonies on April 30 documented fashions from the time. Maps showed how vast the exhibition was: The fair occupied 1,270 acres in Forest Park in St. Louis and Washington University’s campus in Clayton, Mo.

Crowds gather for a speech at the Louisiana Purchase Monument in St. Louis on the opening day of the World’s Fair. (St. Louis Public Library)

(Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post)

Photographers captured images of the six villages in the Philippine Exposition in various stages of construction. To inform some of the illustrations, we drew on research by Filipino scholars Patricia Afable and Jose D. Fermin, who wrote extensively on the fair. We also consulted the work of historian Robert W. Rydell, an official report published by the Philippine Exposition Board in 1905, and a book written by the president of the fair, David R. Francis.

A young boy named Singwa holds a piece of bamboo at the Philippine Exposition at the World’s Fair. (Jessie Tarbox Beals/Louisiana Purchase Exhibition/Schlesinger Library/Harvard Radcliffe Institute) (Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post) (Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post) Igorot women weave a cloth in a Philippine village at the World’s Fair. (Jessie Tarbox Beals/Louisiana Purchase Exhibition/Schlesinger Library/Harvard Radcliffe Institute)

Langholz’s research uncovered newspaper articles that described two Visayan women, Teresa and Maria Ramirez. They boycotted the school inside the fair to protest fair officials describing people from their village as “savages.”

A crowd watches a class of Filipino students in the model school at the World’s Fair. (Missouri Historical Society Library & Research Center)

(Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post)

Buangan also told us details about the Suyoc group’s experiences at the fair that we incorporated into the story. He said that fair visitors misunderstood the Suyoc group’s way of identifying ore, and that Bayongasan, the designated leader of the group, was probably the person who said a blessing over Maura’s body. He also showed us traditional clothing that women would have worn in 1904, and we used those colors in the illustrations.

Antonio S. Buangan shows traditional garments that members of the Suyoc community would have worn in 1904. (Nicole Dungca/The Washington Post) (Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post)

We also found historical photos of Mullanphy Hospital, where Maura died, according to newspaper accounts and her death certificate. One photograph documented the shape of the windows in the hospital, which became an important theme throughout the illustrated story. Mullanphy was severely damaged by a tornado in 1927 and no longer stands.

Maura died of pneumonia at Mullanphy Hospital in St. Louis a few days before the 1904 World’s Fair opened. (Richard Henry Fuhrmann/Missouri Historical Society Library & Research Center)

(Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post)

Maura’s death was reported widely in newspapers at the time, but the articles were imprecise: Newspapers said Maura died on April 15 or April 21, but her death certificate from the St. Louis Health Department said April 22.

Maura’s death certificate issued by the city of St. Louis. The date of death is listed as April 22, 1904. (Missouri State Archives)

A newspaper article from December 1904, after the fair ended, said Maura’s body was placed in a casket to “lie in state” at the Cullen & Kelly funeral home, where local people came to view it.

We knew what the exterior of the funeral home looked like from a photograph from the Missouri Historical Society. The funeral home, located on Cass Avenue in St. Louis, no longer exists. But some of the funeral home’s records were acquired by Collier’s Funeral Home. At our request, staff there reviewed Cullen & Kelly ledgers and records from 1904 but found no mention of Maura.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

After months of searching for what happened to Maura’s body, we discovered a St. Louis Republic article that said her remains had been sent home to the Philippines a year after she died. A separate article from the Tacoma News Tribune said a total of 12 Filipino bodies were shipped to Manila in April 1905.

Telegrams and letters in the National Archives between federal officials detail plans to repatriate the bodies of six Filipinos, including the body of a Muslim Filipino man, and the bodies of three Igorots at the Cullen & Kelly funeral home who died at the fair, including Maura.

The correspondence confirmed the bodies were sent to San Francisco, where arrangements had been made to ship them to Manila. One telegram described how the Muslim Filipino man’s body was received in Manila and sent to his home province, but it did not say where the bodies of the three Igorots were buried.

We looked through archives, visited the main public graveyard in Manila and spoke with people in Suyoc, but were unable to find any records of what happened to the bodies after that.

A St. Louis Republic article published in 1905 said the bodies of six Filipinos who died at the fair were sent to the Philippines for burial. (St. Louis Republic, April 27, 1905) (Illustration by Ren Galeno for The Washington Post)

To report on Hrdlicka, we reviewed his personal papers held by the Smithsonian Institution in the National Anthropological Archives. The illustration of Hrdlicka is based on a photograph taken around the time he was 35, the age he would have been when he traveled to St. Louis.

Ales Hrdlicka when he was about 35. (Smithsonian Institution (left); Illustration by Ren Galeno for the Washington Post (right))

Langholz provided The Post with copies of the archival documents she relied upon for her research, as well as emails with museum officials and photographs of crucial points in the narrative. She sent us a photo of herself gazing out over the hills of Suyoc. It became the basis for Galeno’s illustration of Maura’s hometown, as well as Langholz’s own visit there.

This photograph of Janna Añonuevo Langholz looking at the hills of Suyoc in the Philippines became the basis for Ren Galeno’s illustration of Maura’s hometown. (Courtesy of Carmi Tugday)