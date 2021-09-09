Allie Casazza believes that life with a busy family does not have to be a hot mess, and she hosts podcasts focused on a family-oriented approach to minimalism. She is the author of a new book, “Declutter Like a Mother,” and is also the host of The Purpose Show, a podcast with more than 7 million downloads. Casazza grew up in Southern California and recently moved to Greenville, S.C., with her husband, Brian, and their four young children. Her goal is to help people find ways to live with less stuff, and she has practical solutions for decluttering bathrooms, kids’ toys and more.

--

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.