Kathleen Hackett is the author of “The Maine House,” along with Maura McEvoy and Basha Burwell. The charmingly photographed book highlights the originality in the homes of Maine fishermen, textile designers, artists and other creative people. Old barns, pottery collections, knotty pine kitchens and patchwork quilts fill the pages, highlighting real homes furnished over many decades. Hackett, a native New Englander, also wrote “Brooklyn Interiors” and has ghostwritten more than two dozen books about cooking and interior design. Hackett, who spends her summers in Maine, is a contributor to Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, House Beautiful and many other publications.

Every week, o helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

