Warranty companies boast that their repair contractors are prescreened and do good work, but it is unclear they vet them carefully. No matter who is sent to diagnose your problem — and repair it if covered — they work for the warranty company and not you. Even though the warranty companies select the technicians, the contracts of at least four policy providers we examined say they’re not responsible for the negligence or other conduct of the workers they dispatch. Plus based on the feedback we get from homeowners and complaints filed with consumer agencies, there’s much reason to be concerned that these workers often do lousy work.