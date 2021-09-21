Upsizing from a small apartment to a two- or three-bedroom rowhouse or bungalow is an exciting move. But after closing, you might go into a bit of a panic when you have to make decisions about furnishing and decorating the place. You probably already own the basics, but their scale may be off — or you may be sick of that hand-me-down chintz sofa that you’ve hauled around since college. Take your time, though. Designers say there’s no reason to dump everything right away and rush to buy items simply to fill up space.