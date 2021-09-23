A rack for pots and pans. Stacking cookware in a cabinet might save space, but doing so can scratch the surfaces of your pots and pans. Lavender Menakaya, owner of Lavender Organizes in Alexandria, Va., recommends vertical storage to protect your pots and pans and to free up valuable room on shelves for other items. Plus, when your kitchen tools are visible and easy to grab, you may be more likely to whip up that recipe you’ve been thinking about. If you have room, look for a heavy-duty rack or rail that makes use of extra vertical space, whether above an island or on the wall. Menakaya suggests the cost-effective but durable Oropy pot bar ($24.98, amazon.com). If you don’t have room to leave your pans out, an in-cabinet organizer can keep them tidy while protecting them from dents and scratches. Menakaya likes this Yamazaki adjustable organizer ($40, crateandbarrel.com).