Shaolin Low is an interior designer and home stager based in Honolulu. She draws inspiration for her design work from her time living in London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York as a freelance event producer. She started Studio Shaolin in 2016, with the intention of bringing a combination of modern, bohemian and coastal style to her clients. She focuses on sustainable, holistic design that is comfortable and uplifting.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.