I have overseen many successful renovations, but I also know what it’s like to have a project turn into a total disaster. When my husband and I bought our apartment 20-plus years ago, it needed a gut renovation. I was pregnant, working full time and totally naive, and I hired a contractor without fully vetting him. (To be honest, at the time, I didn’t know what “vetting” meant, much less how to do it.) Almost a year into the job, our contractor went bankrupt and left before fully installing kitchen cabinets or finishing our bathroom.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRight

Although that experience was painful, disheartening and unnecessarily expensive, I learned my lesson. I don’t want anyone to have a similar experience, so I called on two professionals for advice on determining whether you even need a contractor, how to find the right person for the job and more. Here is what they had to say.

What to know

  • How do I know whether I need a general contractor or whether I can oversee a project myself?
  • How do I find the right contractor for my home project?
  • How should I evaluate a contract and bid?
  • What is an allowance in a contractor bid?
  • What is a fair payment schedule?
  • Any other advice?