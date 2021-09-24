I have overseen many successful renovations, but I also know what it’s like to have a project turn into a total disaster. When my husband and I bought our apartment 20-plus years ago, it needed a gut renovation. I was pregnant, working full time and totally naive, and I hired a contractor without fully vetting him. (To be honest, at the time, I didn’t know what “vetting” meant, much less how to do it.) Almost a year into the job, our contractor went bankrupt and left before fully installing kitchen cabinets or finishing our bathroom.