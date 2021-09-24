If you’re looking for an easy indoor weekend home improvement project as cooler weather sets in, a fresh coat of paint is one of the most effective — and often least expensive — ways to transform a space. But there’s a lot to know before you even pick up a paint brush, whether it’s how to choose the right colors and finishes or how to keep everything looking neat long after the paint dries. If you think you might finally be ready to tackle those dingy walls — or you just feel like changing things up — we’ve pulled together six of our best paint stories to help you get started.