All those Halloween decorations featuring brooms are a good reminder to pay attention to sweeps of a different sort: the ones that close gaps at the bottom of exterior doors. Place a piece of paper on the threshold (the bottom trim in the doorway), close the door and see whether the paper pulls out easily. If it does, you might need to replace or adjust the sweep or door shoe, which is another way of plugging the gap under a door. Sweeps have a mounting strip along the bottom back edge of the door and a flexible blade that brushes against the threshold. Caps hug the bottom edge. If your door has neither — or you need to replace what’s there — sweeps are easier to install and adjust, and, unlike with caps, you can do the work without taking the door down.