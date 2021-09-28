Another reason to refinance can be to take cash out of your home. If you have sufficient equity in your property, you might want a cash-out refinance to use some of that cash to pay off credit card debt or to complete home improvement projects, such as a new roof or addition. For example, if your home is worth $600,000 and you owe $200,000, your home equity is $400,000 ($600,000-$200,000=$400,000). You might refinance with a $250,000 loan amount to obtain $50,000 in cash.