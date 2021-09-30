For mopping floors, Corona uses the Maker’s Mop by Melissa Maker ($49, makersclean.com). The curved shape of the mop head makes scrubbing stains easy, and the grooved reusable pads pick up dirt and are easy to wash. She cleans her floors using the mop and a spray bottle of water, but when her floors need some extra TLC, Corona uses Bona hardwood floor cleaner with cedar wood. “I’m obsessed with the cedar scent, and the fact that it’s certified for its gentle ingredients makes me feel a little better,” she said.