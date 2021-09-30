Heavy rains have affected many homeowners around the country in recent weeks and months. Tim Tracy, the national sales trainer at Groundworks, joins us to answer questions about foundation repair, basement waterproofing and crawl space restoration. Groundworks is a foundation services company specializing in water management solutions and preventative work. Tracy, who is based in Virginia Beach, has been in the industry for three years, working at JES Foundation Repair before moving to Groundworks.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.