Finding a floor installer on a budget: Putting in flooring can be cumbersome and difficult, and is often best left to professionals. But that doesn’t mean you have to blow your entire budget for a room on having floors installed. Washington Consumers’ Checkbook writer Kevin Brasler has tips to save wisely on material and installation costs. Expensive wood floors or custom tile aren’t the only options — there are many durable and attractive alternatives, such as vinyl.
Natural vs. man-made floor materials: There are many design decisions to make when remodeling a home, and one that often gives renovators pause is whether to use natural or man-made materials. Writer Elisabeth Leamy evaluated several popular materials based on cost, looks and durability, with the help of design and do-it -yourself websites and her architect parents.
How to choose flooring when you have allergies: Allergy sufferers have long been told to avoid carpeting that could trap dust and debris, and to opt for easier-to-clean tile or hardwood floors. But what if you hate that look? Or what if the chemicals in hardwood flooring finishes are a problem for you? There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but there are options. Laura Daily spoke with authors and immunologists about how to make informed, healthful choices when it comes to what you’re walking on.
Shopping for carpet on a budget: Installing wall-to-wall carpeting isn’t a cheap project and doing it on a budget can be even more difficult. The cost of carpet installation depends on several factors, including the size of the room and the type, fiber and density of the carpet. But there’s even more work to do after those decisions are made — you still need to find someone to lay it down. Kevin Brasler has recommendations on what to consider before buying carpet and tips for getting the job done on a budget.
Changing bedroom flooring: Replacing flooring in a bedroom may be part of a home renovation plan, and whether you would rather step out of bed onto a cloudlike shag carpet or an elegant wood floor is a matter of personal preference. Writer Michele Lerner spoke with designers and architects about how to make these decisions, and the pros and cons of popular materials such as hardwood, carpet, laminate, and vinyl tiles and planks.
Are wood floors a good choice for kitchens: With the popularity of open floor plans and modern farmhouse style, it’s not surprising that many swoon-worthy kitchens depicted in magazines, blogs and on social media have hardwood floors instead of the more traditional stone or tile. Hardwood floors are a wise, durable investment that can weather many years of use, but there are things you can and should do to make sure they stay beautiful for years to come. Writer Elizabeth Mayhew spoke with interior designers about why the trend has staying power and how to keep those wood floors looking great.
How to choose a rug you love and make it last: Many designers recommend starting any room design project by choosing the rug or carpet. It’s what anchors the space and can help you determine your color palette. But there’s something about buying a rug that can be intimidating — when I was shopping for myself, I was overcome with questions about where it should go, which material to buy and which size was most appropriate for my bedroom. I asked rug and carpet designers for their top tips on buying a rug you won’t regret — or return.
Why you should consider painting your wood floors: Traditionalists might gasp at the idea of painting your floors, saying it’s sacrilege to cover the wood. Writer Elizabeth Mayhew looked into the issue while renovating her own home and found that painted floors were a mainstay in American homes for many years; paint helped protect flooring from stains and spills, and stenciling and patterns mimicked those seen in opulent European homes. Painting a floor can yield stunning results, but it takes patience and preparation. Mayhew shares advice on how to do it well in this story.