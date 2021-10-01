Shopping for carpet on a budget: Installing wall-to-wall carpeting isn’t a cheap project and doing it on a budget can be even more difficult. The cost of carpet installation depends on several factors, including the size of the room and the type, fiber and density of the carpet. But there’s even more work to do after those decisions are made — you still need to find someone to lay it down. Kevin Brasler has recommendations on what to consider before buying carpet and tips for getting the job done on a budget.