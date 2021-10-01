Removing a popcorn ceiling is very messy, so the best time to do it is before moving in. A home inspector had said it might cost $10,000, which was too pricey for this young couple. But they hated the look. So they considered removing the coating themselves, which is legal within the air agency’s jurisdiction, as long as it is done with a permit and follows all of the safety protocols on the agency’s website. They would need to cover the floors with thick plastic that extends up the walls, then tape more plastic over the walls, overlapping the plastic on the floor. They’d need a second layer of plastic on the floors, so all of the droppings from the ceiling could be bundled up and removed without risk of spilling anything on the carpet. And my daughter and her husband would need to don protective clothing that covered their hair down to their feet, complete with respirators and rubber boots, ideally disposable. They would need a variety of tools to spray the ceilings with water and scrape off the coating, and specially marked plastic bags (available by special order from Home Depot) to dispose of the waste at the spot designated for their town.