For many homeowners, the decision to go solar is a two-part process. The first is the financial side: Will the investment ultimately pay for itself and reduce or eliminate electric bills? Assuming the answer is yes, then you are ready to dive into the second — and more practical — part of the process: How do I get quality solar photovoltaic panels installed at my home by trustworthy professionals? Here are answers to some basic questions to get you started.
What to know
- How does solar work?
- Is my roof good for solar?
- My roof is kind of old. Does that matter?
- Are all solar panels alike?
- What is degradation?
- Do panels work in all climates?