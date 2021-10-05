The first thing to determine is what you will be using your sofa for, says Courtney Sempliner, a designer from Port Washington, N.Y. “Consider if it’s for family TV-watching or more of a perch-and-drink kind of thing,” she says. “Do you need it to be a sleeper sofa? How many people do you want to be able to sit on it?” Your answers, she says, will guide your search, helping you choose aspects such as the style of the sofa and the fabric. They will also help you determine whether you can use an elegant yet more precious textile, such as linen, or whether you need a performance fabric “that will stand up with kids and dogs and sticky hands.”