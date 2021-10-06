And to keep your fabrics looking fresh, follow Sachs’s best laundry practices: Clean your sheets and towels once a week or every other week; use store-bought detergents (Tide is a favorite brand at the Good Housekeeping cleaning lab); and read and follow detergent directions. Don’t overload the washer, and try to use warm water when you can. “There are some detergents that work in cold water, but really, the warmer the water, the better it’s going to clean,” Sachs says. Watch how much fabric softener you use, too. “At most, every three to four washes is plenty” for adding softener, Sachs says.