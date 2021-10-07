Everick Brown is a New York-based interior designer who launched his own design firm in 2009. Before opening Everick Brown Design, he had two upscale home furnishings stores in New York and Connecticut called ebhome, and he also was a senior retail executive at brands including Coach Leatherwear and J. Crew. He blends fashion, design and style to create modern interiors that feature art and other treasures from around the world. He has been featured in Architectural Digest, Essence and House Beautiful and was a finalist for season four of HGTV’s Design Sta. His wife Lisa Walker Brown partners with him in the firm.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

