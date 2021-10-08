Repair vs. replace: Top-shelf appliances don’t come cheap; some refrigerators, washers/dryers and stoves cost almost as much as a car. Even more moderately priced models are an investment that you hope will last for many years. So when one breaks down, it can be tough to determine whether it’s worth spending the money to repair it or whether it’s time to shop for a new one. Making the right choice can save you money — and headaches — in the long run. Elisabeth Leamy wrote about the life expectancy of common appliances and what to consider when deciding whether to repair or replace them.