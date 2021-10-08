Repair vs. replace: Top-shelf appliances don’t come cheap; some refrigerators, washers/dryers and stoves cost almost as much as a car. Even more moderately priced models are an investment that you hope will last for many years. So when one breaks down, it can be tough to determine whether it’s worth spending the money to repair it or whether it’s time to shop for a new one. Making the right choice can save you money — and headaches — in the long run. Elisabeth Leamy wrote about the life expectancy of common appliances and what to consider when deciding whether to repair or replace them.
How to keep major appliances clean: Appliances work hard for you, so return the favor and show them a little love with regular cleanings. It’s not just about appearances, either; regular cleaning is part of the maintenance that helps machines run more efficiently. And it doesn’t have to be a big project, Jura Koncius writes. She spoke with experts for advice on how to clean your cooking range, dryer, refrigerator and more.
Common dryer mistakes: It’s irritating when clothes emerge from the dryer still damp, but there are steps you can take to help your machine do its job better. Taking extra time to separate clothes and doing several smaller loads instead of one massive one can reduce the wear and tear on dryers and cut down on drying time. Jura Koncius spoke with two appliance experts about these and other common mistakes that people make when using their dryers — and how to correct them.
Common garbage disposal mistakes: Feeling around inside a garbage disposal to see why it won’t run isn’t anybody’s idea of a good time. But there are easy ways to minimize how often this happens. Running cold water instead of hot and keeping grease and fat out of the sink can go a long way toward giving your machine a break. Read Jura Koncius’s story for more suggestions on how to use and maintain your garbage disposal.
Common dishwasher-loading mistakes: Achieving a good clean on dishes isn’t as simple as shoving everything in your dishwasher, shutting the door and pressing start. If your dishes are coming out of your machine with streaks or clumps of food stuck to them, you may need to reevaluate your dishwashing routine. Overloading the machine and overlapping dishes isn’t a recipe for success; cramming fistfuls of silverware into each available slot isn’t, either. Jura Koncius spoke with Carolyn Forte, director of the Home Appliances & Cleaning Products Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, for best practices.