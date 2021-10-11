“We do a lot of additions and basement renovations for people who want to rent out their units for Airbnb, to students or just working people here in D.C.,” said Garces, the owner of Green Construction Services Group and a member of the Metro DC Hispanic Contractors Association. “A lot of houses here are 80 or even 100 years old. Many of those houses have lead paint and asbestos, and we have found that some houses don’t have proper footings, so we have to build what’s called underpinnings.”