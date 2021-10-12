Homeowners insurance gotchas. It is important to obtain an accurate estimate of your home’s replacement cost to determine how much dwelling insurance you need. The replacement value isn’t the same as the market value; the latter includes the value of the land and your home’s foundation, which are two expensive components that don’t need to be insured against wind, fire and more. The replacement value is an estimate of what it would cost to rebuild your house completely on the land you own. Although many U.S. homes are underinsured, some are overinsured, because disreputable agents tell their clients to buy dwelling coverage equal to a home’s market value.