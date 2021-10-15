How to winterize your home: Winter isn’t just the season for holidays and baked treats; it can also be the time for unwelcome surprises in the form of harsh weather. Don’t be caught off guard when snow, ice and cold air move in. Jeanne Huber put together a list of essential tasks to handle before snow touches the ground that will allow you to worry less about your home and focus instead on what makes the season fun.
How to prevent your pipes from freezing: As temperatures drop, the risk of your pipes freezing and bursting increases. Burst pipes are an expensive pain to fix, but there are steps you can take ahead of time to help prevent that from happening, writes Daniel Bortz. Installing water alarms and adding insulation, along with changing some of your habits, are among the suggestions in this story.
What to know about space heaters: Space heaters were once considered dangerous and cumbersome, but improvements and added safety features have made them an efficient way to add warmth to spaces without cranking up the whole-house thermostat. You should still be mindful, though, of where you plug one in, and never leave it unattended. Jura Koncius shares tips here on how to maximize the benefits of space heaters while operating them safely.
How to cope with power outages: Power outages can be life-threatening events. Be prepared by gathering emergency supplies such as blankets, portable chargers, flashlights, medications and more ahead of time. But what is the best way to stay warm? Is it safe to use gas-burning appliances or a wood fireplace? Megan Buerger spoke with experts earlier this year for answers to these questions and more.
What to know about portable power generators: Don’t wait until a storm knocks your power out to purchase and install a generator for your home. Consumer columnist Laura Daily spoke with experts about how to navigate the many options. Here is her story about features to consider, what size generator you need, and other information about purchasing a generator.
How to cut heating costs: Utility bills typically spike in the winter as temperatures drop and heating needs increase. Sealing air leaks and improving insulation can help, according to this piece by Susan Straight. She shares tasks you can take on now to ease the strain on your heating system — and wallet — this winter.