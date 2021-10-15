Many smoke alarms now come with sealed lithium-ion batteries designed to last for 10 years, and some building codes are moving toward requiring these in new construction. A 10-year battery eliminates the hassle of waking up in the middle of the night to the incessant chirping of a worn-out battery. It also reinforces the advice to replace alarms every 10 years. Once a 10-year battery fails, the whole device needs to be replaced. When detectors are about that old or older, replace them all at the same time. But if they are just a few years old and one keeps chirping even after you’ve replaced the backup battery or fails to sound when you press the test button, just replace that one.