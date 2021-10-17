If mold is the issue, look for someone who has completed industry-approved coursework in mold investigation from the ABIH or the American Council for Accredited Certification (formerly the American Indoor Air Quality Council). Inspectors should work independently of a mold remediation company, and they should tell you whether your problem has a do-it-yourself solution or whether you must hire a professional. “Sometimes, all you need is a visual inspection to find an indicator of moisture or mold, and mitigation can be as simple as cleaning it off,” Stake says. Hiring a pro should be considered if the area of contamination is large or behind a wall, according to the EPA.