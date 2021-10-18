Flushing your water heater. According to Bottem, water heaters can collect sediment over time, so they require yearly maintenance to maximize energy efficiency and improve their life span. Luckily, you can take care of that chore yourself. Bottem suggests flushing the water heater as often as every few months — or more often if you have a lot of minerals in your water supply. Follow the instructions that came with your water heater. If you don’t have the manual, find it online by searching the water heater’s brand and model number. Flushing one typically involves turning off the gas or electricity supply, switching off the cold-water valve and turning on a hot-water source in your home. Then, attach a garden hose to drain the heater into a bucket. Finally, turn on your cold-water supply, and allow the water to wash out the last of the sediment.