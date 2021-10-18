Buying your first home can be exciting but requires planning and a precise understanding of your entire financial situation: What is your monthly debt-to-income ratio — that is what are your monthly expenses compared to monthly income? What does your credit report look like? Credit scores are based on data in your credit reports from the three credit reporting agencies: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Lenders will want to know all of this to determine how much you can afford to borrow and the likelihood that you will pay back the loan.