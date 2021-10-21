Have lights that aren’t too bright. With bedrooms, “you want to make sure the lighting sets a mood,” Hill-Mattauszek says. “When you walk into the space, you don’t want to hit yourself with an interrogation light.” To that end, both Hill-Mattauszek and Underwood recommend dimmer switches or plug-in attachments. But if they are not available, “a three-way bulb works nicely to control the level of light in a space,” Underwood says. Table lamps are a great option in the bedroom, but you can also go for wall sconces or pendant lights, Underwood says.