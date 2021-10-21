Art historian-turned-interior designer Annie Elliott developed her eye and aesthetic sensibilities while studying 20th-century art and working at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and the Corcoran Gallery of Art. She has always loved art and color and found that her training in matters of scale, balance and proportion made it easy to make the shift to interior design. Elliott, who started her own design firm in 2004, lives with her husband and twin daughters in a 1910 Harry Wardman row house in Washington’s Woodley Park.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

