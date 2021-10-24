“If you have a glass shower door, and it’s got the old-fashioned track, and the door is kind of crusty from water deposits or just old age, I would just take that out and put in a new custom shower curtain that goes from the floor to the ceiling,” Jennison says. “That would dramatically open up your space, because having a shower door that is opaque and that you can’t see through just makes your bathroom look really small.” You can remove a shower door and track yourself with a screwdriver, putty knife, scouring pad and a few hours of work; it would cost about $100 to pay someone handy to do it.