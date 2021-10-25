“There is nothing wrong with buying a flipped house,” said Chris Egner, a home remodeler based in New Berlin, Wis., and president of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. “You can buy an old house and hire someone to remodel it, or you can buy one somebody else remodeled and it’s already done and ready to move into. The caution is that, like any other endeavor, there are some people doing work that are not qualified to do it.”