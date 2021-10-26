Enter the fakes, which are growing in popularity right along with real plants. In response to this demand, in 2019, even the New York-based online plant delivery business the Sill launched a faux plant line. When plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter, based in Baltimore, did a plant line for Target this year, he made sure to include faux options. “Faux can help an individual elevate a space when they’re trying to pull in as much greenery as possible,” Carter says.