Make sure everyone in your household knows where the water shut-off valves are and how to use them. If you don’t know, ask a plumber to give you a tour, then label each valve with a description of its function and instructions for turning it off. If a pipe bursts, quickly stopping the flow of leaking water can prevent extensive damage. Once or twice a year, test the main water shut-off valve to your home to ensure it’s working properly.

Periodically check exposed pipes, faucets and your water heater for leaks. Regularly inspect ceilings and walls for signs of water damage. If you find a leak, have it repaired immediately.

If you have a septic tank system, have it inspected regularly by a licensed professional.

Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors near your water heater and furnace.

Keep all flammable and combustible materials away from your water heater.

To reduce the risks of fire or health hazards, have a plumber or heating and air-conditioning service check your water heater’s venting for proper draft and ensure the room is properly ventilated.

Dispose of grease or rendered fat in the trash. Never pour it down a drain.

Cover bathtub and shower drains with screens to prevent hair from clogging pipes.

Chemical drain cleaners are extremely dangerous; pay close attention to the package’s directions and warning labels. When pouring a drain cleaner, avert your face and keep it as far away as possible from the bottle and the drain.

If a drain is completely clogged, do not use a drain cleaner, because it will probably produce a large pool of highly caustic water. Also, using a drain cleaner on completely clogged drains may simply enlarge the blockage. Try a plunger. If that doesn’t work, call a professional.