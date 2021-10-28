From an 1822 country house in Norfolk, England, Paula Sutton has built Hill House Vintage, a blog and Instagram account for lovers of cottagecore, where she shares vintage tables, gingham frocks, stands holding spongecakes and herb gardens. Her first book, “Hill House Living: The Art of Creating a Joyful Life,” is a mix of decorating — and life — lessons. The former London fashion executive adopted a slower lifestyle after she moved her family to the country. Her message is that our homes should be the joy-filled centers of a calm and cozy life.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

