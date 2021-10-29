Why we tolerate clutter — and how to fix it: Our homes contain our memories and reflect our tastes and desires. That means it can be difficult to make changes, even when clutter starts to pile up. While trying to rid her own home of clutter, writer Valerie Peterson learned that people accommodate clutter for sentimental, aesthetic and utilitarian reasons. She turned to experts for ways to overcome this. Understanding why she wanted certain objects around and creating a concrete plan for dealing with stuff were parts of the strategy she used to get her house in order. Here’s what you need to know to do the same.
Popular methods: There is no one-size-fits-all strategy for decluttering. Jennifer Barger broke down some popular techniques, including Kondo’s KonMari Method and the one-year question, to help readers determine what might work best for them.
Top clutter culprits: Each room has organizational challenges, writes professional organizer Nicole Anzia, but certain rooms are plagued by recurring issues. For example, a bedroom with disorganized clothes, books and magazines becomes a stressor rather than a peaceful refuge. In this story, Anzia shares the top offenders in each room — and tells readers what to do about them.
Best tricks from experts: As we grow older and wiser, many people are drawn to a less complicated lifestyle. Enter downsizing, and with it, decluttering. One of the installments of The Washington Post’s Bold School newsletter series — which featured advice on how to approach life after 50 “with curiosity and enthusiasm” — touched on this topic. Post art director Victoria Adams Fogg asked experienced declutterers for their best tips, and they delivered.
Free stuff: You probably have more giveaway T-shirts, water bottles and totes sitting in a closet or junk drawer than you realize. When Nicole Anzia helps clients get their homes in order, she sees certain items time and time again, and they usually end up in the discard bin. In this story, she shares the freebies she most frequently encounters — and explains why she tells people not to bring them home in the first place.
Make decluttering a ritual: Tackle small decluttering tasks as part of your periodic deep cleans. Start by taming duplicates of useful objects, such as vases, hangers and old linens. Nicole Anzia calls these items “clutter culprits.”